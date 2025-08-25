6 reality shows to watch if you enjoyed Building The Band

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who watched Building The Band knows that the magic of the show goes far beyond musical performances. The reality series takes viewers behind the scenes of forming a band: the tensions, the tough choices, the chemistry between artists, and, of course, the thrill of watching everything come together on stage. This mix of talent and drama keeps the audience hooked from beginning to end.

But Building The Band isn’t alone in this universe. Over the years, different shows around the world have explored the same formula, some creating groups that defined a generation, like One Direction, while others introduced fresh formats to discover new artists. If you’re left wanting more, here are six shows worth binging.

1. The X Factor: The Band (2019)

A spin-off of the iconic X Factor, this short-run version focused entirely on forming new vocal groups. It offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at how boybands and girlbands are built from scratch.

Where to watch: Available on Plex

2. La Banda (2015–2016)

Produced by Simon Cowell and Ricky Martin, this show gathered young Latin talents. The result was the creation of CNCO, a boyband that went on to achieve international success.

Where to watch: No official streaming platform currently available. Some episodes can be found through clips and archives online.

3. Produce 101 (2016–)

A K-pop phenomenon, the competition brings together trainees competing for a spot in temporary idol groups. It launched acts like Wanna One and I.O.I, who gained worldwide fans.

Where to watch: Available on Plex

4. Peak Time (2023)

Another South Korean success, Peak Time brought a fresh twist: giving a second chance to idols who had already debuted but never reached mainstream recognition.

Where to watch: Streaming available on Viki

5. Making the Band (2000–2009)

A true MTV classic and a pioneer in the “band-building” format. It introduced groups like O-Town, Danity Kane, and Day26, paving the way for similar shows later on.

Where to watch: Available on Plex

6. Popstars (early 2000s)

With versions in several countries, the franchise gave rise to memorable groups such as Rouge in Brazil and Girls Aloud in the UK. A pop culture icon of the early 2000s.

Where to watch: Some international versions are available on Plex.

Watch full episode (NZ version): Popstars – 1999 Episode (NZ On Screen)

These shows prove that the thrill of watching a band come together — with all the highs, lows, and unforgettable performances — never goes out of style.

