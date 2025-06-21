5 Winter pieces you should definitely try this season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some people wait for winter just to drink hot chocolate. Others see it as the perfect excuse to become a walking Vogue editorial. And if you’re both — we totally get it!

Here are 5 pieces that deserve to jump off your Pinterest board and into your closet, no stress, no fashion math involved.

The main character Coat

Red, furry, plaid, metallic… it doesn’t matter. What matters is that this coat enters the room before you do. It’s like that one friend who’s loud, fabulous, and always gets invited to every party.

P.S.: If anyone asks where it’s from, just say, “Oh, this? Just borrowed it from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet between seasons.”

The winter skirt moment

I know… skirts in winter sound risky. But paired with knee high boots and tights, it becomes the fashion version of a plot twist: unexpected and iconic.

The Art teacher sweater

It looks like it belongs to your quirky high school art teacher( and that’s exactly the point). Bold prints, chaotic patterns, total fashion moment. Forget clean lines and minimalism, this is maximalist! Mismatched and full of personality. It’s loud, it’s proud, and it’s weirdly sophisticated in the way only people with great taste can pull off.

The knee-high chunky boot

Put them on, and you’ll instantly feel like you’re about to save the world (or at least strut down the street like it’s a runway). Tough and unapologetically powerful! Whether paired with a mini skirt and tights, an oversized coat, or even sweatpants (yes, fashion contradictions are welcome), these boots elevate anything you wear.

The Puffy vest (yes, it’s back!)

For some mysterious reason, the puffy vest has made a major comeback. In nylon, fleece, patchwork — it’s the cozy fashion hug you didn’t know you needed.

Pro tip: Channel your inner Billie Eilish, who effortlessly turns every oversized puffer and vest combo into a statement of fearless style :)

So What…

Winter style isn’t about hiding or playing it safe, it’s about showing up, standing out, and feeling good in your own skin. So rock what makes you happy, mix and match without rules, and remember: the best look is the one that feels right and totally you.

Stay warm out there — and keep being awesome :)

The article above was edited by Gabriela Travizzanutto.

