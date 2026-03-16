5 Standout Moments from Matthieu Blazy as Chanel’s Creative Director

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taking the helm as Creative Director of Chanel is more than just a new job, it’s stepping into one of the most significant chapters in fashion history. When Matthieu Blazy was announced as the successor to icons like Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, and Virginie Viard, expectations were sky-high.

Known for the artistic sensibility he displayed during his time at Bottega Veneta, Blazy arrived with a clear mission: to preserve the maison’s legacy while making it resonate with a new generation. Here are five moments that already define the start of this new era.

1. The Most Anticipated Debut

Blazy’s first Haute Couture show took place at the iconic Grand Palais in Paris, a setting that carries decades of fashion history. However, it wasn’t just the venue that captured everyone’s attention, but the atmosphere Matthieu created.

The collection introduced a lighter Chanel, defined by fluid fabrics, sheer textures, and movement. Right at the start, a model over 40 appeared in a loose, translucent silhouette, exuding effortless confidence. It was a symbolic gesture: Blazy was designing for real women at every stage of life. For him, Haute Couture doesn’t have to feel distant or inaccessible; it can be emotional, wearable, and vibrant.

2. Reinventing Tweed

Tweed has always been the heart of Chanel, but Blazy managed to transform it without losing its essence. The traditional suits were reimagined with lighter fabrics, oversized cuts, and unexpected details like feathers and soft layering.

The new tweed appeared in more oversized, fluid and contemporary fabrics and shapes.

It felt less rigid and more liberated, as if Chanel were finally breathing again.

3. Simplicity as a Form of Luxury

In interviews, Blazy explained that he didn’t want to create clothes that felt overly complex or reserved solely for rare occasions. He drew inspiration from Gabrielle Chanel’s original vision: clothes designed to accompany women in their daily lives.

Highlights included:

Elongated silhouettes

Dreamy layers of soft pastels

Light, almost ethereal fabrics

A reinterpretation of the iconic two-tone shoe

4. The Return of the “Little Black Dress”

Blazy also brought a fresh perspective to the famous La Petite Robe Noire, the little black dress immortalized by Coco Chanel.

This time, it appeared in distinct versions: a more understated and elegant take, allowing accessories to shine; a sheer, bolder version with a delicate sense of sensuality.

This moment proved that Blazy understands that tradition isn’t about repetition, it’s about evolution.

5. Connecting with the New Generation and Contemporary Culture

Chanel has always maintained strong ties with influential figures, but under Blazy, this connection feels even more organic. Ambassadors like Jennie and Margot Robbie remain central to the brand, but they now inhabit a universe that feels younger, more modern, and more emotionally grounded.

Blazy’s Chanel lives on the runway and also on social media, in the street style and through the self expression of a new generation.

Matthieu Blazy is still at the beginning of his journey at Chanel, but his impact is already undeniable. He has brought lightness, emotion, and a sense of humanity to the maison, building a brand that goes beyond clothing to speak of feeling, movement, and growth.

Watching this era unfold is genuinely inspiring. Blazy proves it’s possible to honor Coco Chanel’s legacy without being trapped by the past. If this is just the beginning, the brand’s future has never looked more promising.

The article above was edited by Larissa Buzon.

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