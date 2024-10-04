Spooky Season is coming! Check out 5 Slasher films that are “So Bad It’s Good”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

“Slasher” is a genre of horror movies that emerged in the 70s with the independent film Halloween (1978). The director, John Carpenter, was able to transform a low-income movie into one of the highest-grossing horror productions. Later in the 80s, the genre became a blockbuster: between 1978 and 1981, more than twenty slasher films were released in the United States.

This kind of movie is a subgenre of horror films, in which a group of young people is stalked and killed by a protagonist who usually uses a knife or a similar weapon. There are a lot of cliches, and elements that remain that are consistent through the genre, in the construction of these films. The main ones are the killer, the scenery, and the victims.

the subgenre and its characteristics

In many movies, the killer promotes a massacre on a significant date to him. They tend to be, or at least appear, indestructive, and that’s important to ensure the longevity of the franchise if it becomes one. There is also the scenario that tends to be concentrated in one specific, and non-urban, place. The isolation also represents a separation from the adult community, as the main characters are generally young people.

Finally, there are the victims. These characters usually fit in very simple personas. For example, “The Bitch”, a more sex-experienced girl that can be insensible; “The Practical Joker”, a stupid boy who implicates with the final girl; “The Jock”, a handsome and athletic boy, who symbolizes the “alpha stereotype” but doesn’t survive; and “The Final Girl”, who’s the character that survives, she’s defined by her tenancy and perseverance, besides her purity.

Although they have accumulated a large amount of fans, slasher movies don’t tend to be the peak of cinema, even though some stand out. Sometimes, the cliches and the absence of a good budget can become a problem. There’s a fine line between a comical and a bad horror work. Thinking about that, and with the beginning of Spooky Season and Halloween 2024 being right about the corner, here are five slasher movies that are so badly executed that they became comical:

1. Jason X (2001)

The plot follows Jason Voorhees, who has been captured and frozen in a cryogenic chamber by the government. The story takes place in the future, where Jason is accidentally thawed out on a spaceship. He continues his killing spree but now has been upgraded with advanced technology. As the killer goes on a rampage aboard the ship, the survivors must find a way to stop him and escape.

Jason X looks like a hopeless attempt to bring back the golden years of the franchise and connect with the younger public. The movie is set in space and even goes as far as to recreate Camp Crystal Lake using holograms. It’s an odd film, but also strangely rewatchable.

2. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Two years after the accident, Julie is invited to the Bahamas by her friend Karla, her boyfriend Ray, and a friend. However, Ray finds out that the fisherman in the rain slicker is still alive and needs to warn Julie before he arrives on the island to seek revenge.

The original, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), had a good script and smart timing, following the comeback of the slasher subgenre after Scream (1996) premiered. Sadly, this second movie didn’t have any of these things. The Bahamas setting feels unnatural, the timing was gone and the production had a significant drop-off quality. Yet, it’s a good film to watch with your friends for a good laugh.

3. Jack Frost (1997)

The story centers around a convicted serial killer named Jack Frost (Scott MacDonald), who is being transported to his execution. During the transfer, the truck crashes into a genetic research facility, causing an explosion that combines Jack’s DNA with the snow, transforming him into a sentient, murderous snowman.

A movie about a mutant snowman would never be expected to be taken seriously. The production brings the absurd and makes a hilarious slasher out of a strict budget. It had everything to be a disaster, but knowing your audience, Jack Frost can present a decent, and very funny horror film.

4. Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 (1987)

Ricky has been in a mental institution since the events of the first film, which left him deeply traumatized. The character played by Eric Freeman is the younger brother of Billy Caldwell, the protagonist of the first movie. After Billy’s death, Ricky escapes from the institution and begins a new killing spree, mirroring his brother’s murderous behavior.

Initially intended to be a re-edit first film, Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 doesn’t have much new content. Regardless, the movie is entertaining and counts with the notorious “Garbage Day” scene, which hopefully repays for the multiple shortcomings of the sequel.

5. Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy vs. Jason is a crossover slasher film that pits two of horror’s most iconic villains, Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street series and Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series, against each other. The film follows a group of teenagers who become embroiled in the conflict between Freddy and Jason. They discover the truth behind the two killers and must find a way to stop them.

The audience always asks for crossovers, but it’s really hard to meet up with the expectations. The film tries to be “fair” to both monsters, but that can feel a bit limiting. The plot is confusing and has a lot of 00s references, which makes it a bit dated. Regardless, it’s a very iconic movie for pop culture!

