5 non-American TV series on Netflix to binge watching

Derry Girls

Set during “The Troubles”, a time marked by political conflicts in Ireland, Derry Girls explores the friendship between 5 girls in a Catholic school and their attempt to survive the teenage years.

With an entire Irish cast, Derry Girls is inspired by the life of the creator of the series, Lisa McGee, as she references her own experiences in school during this very difficult period in Ireland.

How many seasons? Derry Girls has 3 seasons.

Is it finished? Yes, the series finished in 2022.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Have you ever watched Korean dramas? They have been gaining a lot of attention in these past few years; here’s why you should try watching one of them. Ae-sun is a young girl who loves books and dreams of going to college. Gwan-sik is a nonchalant boy who loves Ae-sun and respects her rebellious ideas.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is perfect at depicting the love between a young couple and their struggles to succeed in life while living in a small town.

How many seasons? When Life Gives You Tangerines has 1 season.

Is it finished? Yes, the series has only one season.

Lupin

Based on the French detective novels written by Maurice Leblanc, Lupin stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a man who saw his father being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Years later, as an adult, his master plan to get revenge is inspired by Arsène Lupin, the famous thief from French literature, and his genius crimes.

Mixing the stories from the books, Lupin is full of action, drama, and comedy too.

How many seasons? Lupin has 3 seasons.Is it finished? No, Lupin is not finished. However, the fourth season doesn’t have a date of release yet.

Unorthodox



The first Netflix series to be primarily in Yiddish, Unorthodox is a four-part miniseries inspired by Deborah Feldman’s autobiography and her escape from a super-Orthodox Jewish community that she grew up in.

In the series, we follow a 19-year-old Etsy Shapiro and her desire to escape an arranged marriage and the ultra-religious environment she’s been in since birth.

To evade, she travels to Berlin in search of her mother and to discover what her life is without religion.

How many seasons? Unorthodox has one season.

Is it finished? Yes, Unorthodox is finished and there are no plans for a second season.

The Lady’s Companion

A rom-com set in the 1800s in Madrid, The Lady’s Companion is a portrait of an era and its peculiarity’s trough comedy lenses.

We follow a young chaperone, Elena Bianda and her deep-dive into a world full of intrigues and scandals as she is hired to find a husband for three wealthy sisters.

How many seasons? The Lady’s Companion has one season.

Is it finished? A second season has not yet been confirmed.

