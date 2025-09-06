5 NETFLIX MINISSERIES TO BINGE DURING THE WEEKEND

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everybody knows the long-running shows, very popular in the late 1900s and early 2000s. Seasons took forever to come out and, when they did, they had around 20 episodes each. But let’s be honest, nowadays, who has the time to watch 22 seasons (or 448 episodes) of Grey’s Anatomy? That’s why nothing is better for your free time than watching a miniseries and finishing it all in just one weekend.

But what do we really know about miniseries? They usually have between 6 and 10 episodes and the goal is to solve the mystery in one sitting—or at most two. Who killed, what happened, who won?. You can find all the answers in just one afternoon if you want. It’s like a movie split into chapters. That way, you have the option to binge it all in a single day or break it into smaller sessions to savor it.

1 – The Residence

The 2025 American miniseries is a mix of crime drama, mystery, and comedy. During an official dinner, detective Cordelia Cupp is called to solve a murder that took place at the White House. Chaos breaks out when the massive staff responsible for keeping the mansion running is summoned to give their statements.

Together with skeptical FBI agent Edwin Park, the detective takes on the case as quickly as possible so the situation doesn’t turn into a national scandal.

Even as the investigation moves forward, White House employees try to keep up appearances, carrying on with their duties despite the backstage chaos.

The cast includes Uzo Aduba (Painkiller) and Giancarlo Esposito (The Gentleman).

2 – Fool me once

Created by the screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (Missing You,The Stranger), this 2024 British miniseries is a thriller based on the book by Harlan Coben. The plot follows Maya, a war veteran who sees her husband murdered, but days later he reappears alive, playing with their young daughter in footage captured by the nanny cam installed at home. While trying to uncover the truth, Maya turns to detective Sami Kierce, who is investigating the homicide and ends up bringing huge family secrets to light in a major conspiracy.

The cast includes Adeel Akhtar (Murder Mystery 2, Enola Holmes 2) and Richard Armitage (Missing You)

3- Painkiller

Created by Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue (Maleficent – Mistress of Evil), this 2023 miniseries is based on real events and depicts in detail the opioid addiction crisis in the United States. Inspired by the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier and the New Yorker article The Family That Built an Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe, the story follows victims of addiction, doctors, and Purdue Pharma executives, exposing how the company profited from the widespread prescription and sale of OxyContin and Vicodin while thousands became dependent and died of overdoses.

The cast also includes Uzo Aduba (The Residence) and Matthew Broderick (No Hard Feelings).

4 – Missing You

Also based on a book by Harlan Coben, this 2025 British miniseries is the perfect suspense to keep you on the edge of your seat. Kat Donovan is a detective who reconnects with her ex-fiancé—missing for over a decade—after matching with him on a dating app. Shocked, she decides to follow the lead and track him down, but in doing so, Kat finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy and a web of crimes far more dangerous than she ever imagined.

The cast includes Ashley Walters, known for his role in the series Adolescence.

5 – Anatomy of a Scandal

The 2022 miniseries, created by David E. Kelley (Lincoln Lawyer) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) is primarily a British story set in the UK, based on the novel by Sarah Vaughan, but produced in the US. Married to an influential politician with whom she has two lovely children, Sophie Whitehouse’s life seems perfect… until it all comes crashing down when he is accused of rape by a colleague. The series follows the trial, showing both Sophie’s perspective—still believing her husband might be the victim of a setup—and that of prosecutor Kate Woodcroft, who is certain James is guilty and will do everything in her power to prove it. Throughout the story, layers of abuse of power, male privilege, and moral dilemmas within Britain’s political elite are revealed.

The cast includes Michelle Dockery, best known for her role as Mary in the period drama Downton Abbey.

