5 date ideas to escape the traditional “dinner and a movie”

When you’re a couple, one of the best things is to spend quality time with each other. The typical “dinner and a movie” night is certainly a moment of peace and relaxation, and there’s nothing wrong about that. But if you want to try some different date ideas, I got you. Besides, you don’t have to just live by routine.

go bowling

Are you competitive? Then a trip to the bowling alley is the perfect date. In addition to guaranteed relaxation, it’s a perfect way to show affection by helping your partner with the game. The couple can create challenges to motivate them to win, such as whoever loses pays for dinner.

In the same vein, you can go to arcades, play board games or video games.

walk in the park

In the day-to-day rush, there’s nothing better than going for a calm walk in the park with your loved one, without any hurry, just enjoying the moment. The two of you can do various activities there, such as playing sports, having a picnic or even just strolling around the green area.

In fact, a study conducted at the Abel Salazar Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICBAS) at the University of Porto supports the notion that spending time in nature, specifically through 50 to 90 minute walks in urban green spaces can significantly decrease mental rumination in healthy individuals.

Solving a murder

Calm down, it’s not a real murder, but rather a realistic game where you and your significant other are detectives solving a mystery. With snacks and drinks, the couple delves into testimonies, crime scenes and intrigues to find the culprit, thus bringing justice. On Amazon you can easily find many different cases to solve.

In addition to the excitement of solving the mystery, both also stimulate the brain with the thought of putting the pieces together. Who would have thought that a murder could bring a couple closer together?

visiting museums

If the couple likes culture and intellectual connection, going to museums can be an excellent option. The story running through the walls can lead to many exchanges of ideas and funny or touching moments depending on the artwork.

Respecting each other’s time and tastes is very important. Some people prefer interactive exhibitions and others like to read about the art in front of them. In a relationship, you have to think about the other person too, so reaching a middle ground where you’re both satisfied is essential.

clay date night

Last but certainly not least, we have a date that inspires creativity and, once again, a bit of competition. For this idea the couple uses clay to create a theme, such as a cake or a bee. The aim doesn’t necessarily have to be to make the prettiest one, although it does spice up the competitiveness. The point is to laugh and use your imagination together.

As well as buying the clay, it’s a good idea to buy tools to make it easier to play with, such as toy scissors and spatulas.

