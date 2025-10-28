5 BOOKS YOU SHOULD READ IF YOU LOVE PLOT TWISTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Racing heart, trembling hands, chills, restlessness… Does that remind you of a book that kept you up at night, chasing a single answer? Literally translated, plot twist means “twist in the plot”, those stories that take shape through one or a series of unexpected revelations.

They’re the ones that grip you from beginning to end, offering an immersive and thrilling reading experience. So, if you’re in need of a dose of suspense, twists, and adventure to shake up your daily routine, here’s your chance to discover five books that will give you all that and much more!

WE USED TO LIVE HERE by marcus kliewer

Would you let a man, along with his wife and three children, visit the house you just bought, claiming it was his childhood home? If your answer is no, I’m sorry to say that Eve couldn’t refuse his request. And after that, strange things began to happen in the house. The disappearance of the couple’s youngest daughter, a ghostly apparition in the attic, a visit that should have ended long ago…

Has Eve fallen into a spiral of madness, or is it all real? Standing on the edge between reality and illusion, Marcus Kliewer’s novel invites you to travel through truth and deception – and to question the next visitor who knocks on your door.

THE LAST HOUSE ON THE NEEDLESS STREET by catriona ward

In the story crafted by the american-british author Catriona Ward, Ted is an ordinary man who lives with his daughter, Lauren, and his cat, Olivia, at the end of Needless Street. When a new neighbor moves into the house next door, ghosts from the past resurface. A girl who vanished 11 years ago, a murder, and a thirst for revenge are the key elements that await you in this gripping tale.

THE ONLY ONE LEFT by riley sager

Riley Sager, bestselling horror author, drew inspiration from the real-life criminal case of Lizzie Borden, a young woman suspected of committing a massacre in her own home in 1892 to craft this story. In the book, we’re introduced to the Hope family, victims of a shocking crime: a brutal massacre with only one survivor and prime suspect, Leonora Hope.

The story unfolds through the perspective of Kit, a caretaker who has recently returned to work and now finds herself tending to none other than the alleged murderer behind a crime that has haunted the town for decades. The lingering question is: who really killed the Hope family?

O GALINHEIRO by amaurício lopes

If you enjoy short books, Brazilian fiction, and crime thrillers, O Galinheiro is the perfect story for you. In this narrative, we follow a family that mysteriously lost one of their daughters – and, coincidentally, has a peculiar tradition of stealing a chicken every year-end holiday. Even after the daughter’s disappearance, the tradition continues, but after the latest theft from the chicken coop, strange events begin to unfold, changing the course of life for this family from the town of Palheiros.

YELLOWFACE

The Chinese-American novelist Rebecca F. Kuang, known for The Poppy War and Babel, has written a new thriller: Yellowface. In this story, we meet June Hayward, an unsuccessful white writer who, after the accidental death of her famous literary friend Athena Liu, steals her final manuscript. June sees it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shine, editing and publishing the book under a pseudonym.

And she’s right: the bestseller list proves her success. But soon, her lie comes knocking. Online readers begin to question possible plagiarism and the story’s treatment of racial identity.

Will June be able to hold on to her stolen success?

