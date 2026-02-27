4 Hairstyles you should try if you’re tired of a regular ponytail!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s frustrating when you have the perfect outfit and makeup, but your hair just won’t cooperate. You try a basic braid, a bun, a ponytail, or leaving it down, and it still doesn’t feel right.

It’s even worse when every tutorial online promises to be easy, but never is. If you’re tired of that, here are some trendy hairstyles — plus creators who actually make them doable.

Trendy hairstyles

Since the beginning of the Wicked press tour, Ariana Grande’s hairstyle has gained major popularity. Known for her signature high ponytail, she surprised fans with a voluminous half-up, half-down look that quickly went viral. Tutorials flooded the internet, with countless versions adapting the style for different hair types.

To recreate it, divide the top middle section of your hair into two ponytails and cross one over the other for extra volume.

French-inspired hairstyles are also everywhere right now. Messy braids create that effortless “I woke up like this” vibe, and the best part? The messier, the better. No need to stress about wind or perfect symmetry.

For something more polished, the French twist is a quick and elegant option. It works especially well when you’re in a rush or only have a pencil or pen nearby. Simply twist your hair upward, secure it at the top of your head, and you’re done.

If styling the back of your head feels tricky (or your arms get tired halfway through), pigtails are a great alternative. Because they sit on the sides, you can see what you’re doing. You can add braids, mini buns, or even shape small bows with your own hair.

Another easy option is a half-braid: braid from the top of your head to the middle, secure it, and leave the rest loose.

Hair textures & Content creators

If you’ve tried and struggled, don’t blame yourself.

Different hair textures can completely change how a style turns out. You may need a serum to smooth frizz or a bit of product to tame baby hairs.

For wavy hair, creators like @mo__styles on TikTok make tutorials feel personal and easy to follow. She walks viewers through each step clearly — even restarting when things get confusing.

For this coif, you can take the under edges of your hair, twirl them on two pieces with your fingers and pin them by the top of your head.

For curly hair, @aarrlyn not only styles her curls but elevates them with accessories, transforming the same base hairstyle into multiple looks. She often uses pins that blend with her hair color, but colorful ones work just as well.

Kinky hair is incredibly versatile for braids and twists. @charitytn demonstrates styles that can be worn both pinned up or loose — almost like a two-in-one look. One example includes braiding four small front sections, letting two frame the face while pinning the others discreetly at the back.

Kinky hair can also be sculpted into creative shapes. @shesasolarbeing became known for shaping her hair into stars, hearts, and other intricate designs — even drawing inspiration from historical references.

For a more playful and alternative approach, @pizza4alice experiments with bold, sculptural styles. While they may look complex, they’re great inspiration for parties and hangouts, adding a joyful, doll-like energy to any outfit.

Your hairstyle shifts with your mood and identity, just like trends do. It goes beyond aesthetics, it’s a form of self-expression. Don’t pressure yourself to get it perfect right away. Finding the right style takes experimentation, and every attempt is part of the process.

