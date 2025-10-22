25 years of Gilmore Girls: why Stars Hollow still feels like the coziest place on TV?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Belonging. There is no better word to describe the feeling that Gilmore Girls, an American sitcom released in the early 2000s, gives out.

Whether by the mom-daughter dynamic, the crazy amount of coffee drank in a cozy cafeteria, the challenges everybody faces at some point or the pop references said in a quick non-stop dialogue, a sense of familiarity is installed and nothing can break it.

As the seasons go by, we all feel a little bit like Stars Hollow is also our town.

Universal stories, deep emotions

Now, almost 25 years later, the series is still a big hit, never leaving the most streamed list. And instead of what many may think, the reason for such success doesn’t lay on big twists or special effects. Gilmore Girls is equipped with the most essential item for any artistic production — reliability.

As the show completes 25 years, fans have even more to look forward to: a new documentary entitled Searching For Stars Hollow is currently in production. According to reports, it will feature familiar faces like Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Chad Michael Murray (Tristin Dugray), along with cast and creative‐team interviews, exploring how the show found such a special place in American culture.

This adds another layer of connection: not only do we live in Stars Hollow every time we watch the series, but soon we’ll get to revisit its magic and its making — with behind‑the‑scenes stories that feel like coming home all over again. Whenever a production is being created, the main goal is to make it feel so real that viewers forget it’s in fact, all fiction. Obviously, in most cases, this works successfully, but with Gilmore Girls, something else also comes to life.

The show deals with recurring themes regardless of the time. Solo motherhood, growing out of teenage years, first steps into the adult world, disappointments, loss and gain of friendships, complexity of relationships, family issues, chasing dreams, failure… but what permeates all of those topics is love — quite a cliche, but beautifully woven into complicated, yet real, relations.

life, community and a comforting escape

What makes us so attached to life in this small town is the comfort in seeing others struggling with the same as you, but still managing to fit into a community filled with so much love. It strikes all sorts of hopes.

The abundance of people portrayed allow those watching to find the one they identify the most with. The viewers are able to see themselves in the actions of those characters who often make mistakes and face tough choices, creating a sense of realism. Throughout the unroll of all seven seasons, the core storylines are developed, which adds up to the sense of familiarity and it helps to captivate the audience.

The junction of early 2000s fashion, sets and lighting, small town charm, warmth and a comforting atmosphere draws viewers to an escapism of daily life. While the show seems almost ethereal, it is very realistic and delicate on the issues it brings. And this parallel allows it to offer a familiar and reassuring escape.

nostalgiA AND EMOTIONAL CONNECTION

Gilmore Girls is known to be a “comfort show”, an emotional support for many, precisely because of its perfect blend between humor and seriousness. It is close to poetic the way it uses wit wisely, but also delves into heartfelt moments and meaningful lessons. While watching the characters mature, the public connects and grows alongside them.

Nostalgia is installed everywhere. In the outfits, the dialogues, the scenario. It is a sensorial experience. We watch what could be a memory of ours. We heal parts of ourselves we didn’t even know were broken. By seeing Lorelai (Lauren Graham) loving Rory (Alexis Bledel) unconditionally, we begin to feel loved as well. And that is the beauty of it. It meets personal needs. Timeless necessities that could be faced by anyone at any time.

Right here lies the key to the enormous success even after years of its launch. The show embraces a series of timeless topics to be discussed, but develops them with two instruments that are also timeless — love and belonging.

This is why its success never fades. Love is endless and Gilmore Girls remains an everlasting fountain of love and comfort.

