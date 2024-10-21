Artemisi is back: find out more about the brand that debuts its second collection at SPFW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second fashion show of the brand Artemisi, created by designer Mayari Jubini, took place this Thursday at São Paulo Fashion Week in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo.

This year’s collection, titled Into the High, aims to merge craftsmanship, movement, and advanced technology. Inspired by kinetic movement, Jubini’s collection embraces avant-garde aesthetics, characterized by the use of visual and technical elements to evoke a sense of motion in the designs.

The brand maintained one of its signature characteristics: the combination of 3D printing with manual techniques. Although these methods are already familiar to the brand’s audience, they continue to deliver breathtaking, innovative pieces. This time, Mayara Jubini presented 26 looks featuring three-dimensional shapes. For this year’s palette, she selected black, red, brown, silver, blue, pink, and gray. The outfits showcased a high level of creativity, seeming to come alive on the models’ bodies, who walked with a slow and impactful stride.

The night’s standout pieces included a set embellished with over 70,000 hand-embroidered crystals, a jacket adorned with thousands of hand-sewn pins, and a dragon-shaped top. However, the most memorable moment of the evening was the motorized wheel-shaped structure attached to a corset, closing the show in an iconic manner. This piece encapsulated the brand’s philosophy: the fusion of technology with art.

ABout the brand

In the beginning, Mayara focused on creating more commercial pieces, which were sold on the brand’s website. However, Artemisi has always had a more conceptual and distinctive style. With the help of social media, this unique approach caught the attention of celebrities, leading to a rise in sales.

Now, Artemisi’s collections consist of exclusive designs that serve as references for custom-made pieces. The brand has dressed several celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Julia Fox, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Anitta, Xuxa, Pabllo Vittar, Iza, Luísa Sonza, Sabrina Sato, Ludmilla, Paolla Oliveira, Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa) and others.

