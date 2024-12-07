What Jack.Org taught me about mental health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

Recently, HerCampus Media hosted a fun self-care night with Jack.org Carleton to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and self-care. The event featured a guest speaker, facemask activities, and DIY vision board sessions. Here’s what I learned from the Jack.org speaker about the importance of mental health and how to reduce stigma around this topic.

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

The speaker discussed the concept of self-awareness—understanding our feelings and connecting our emotions, behaviours, and thoughts. It’s important to tune into our behaviours and notice how shifts might signal a larger issue. Through self-awareness, we can see the interconnectedness of our thoughts, which influence our emotions and ultimately shape our behaviours. For example, someone might assume that everyone is thinking negatively about them. This belief could lead to feelings of sadness or anxiety, causing them to withdraw from social interactions, which negatively impacts their mental health and perpetuates a harmful cycle. On the other hand, positive cycles can also occur. If you believe you are capable of completing difficult tasks, this belief can make you feel confident, motivating you to engage in school activities and reinforcing your positive self-image.

Self-awareness involves recognizing changes in our behaviours and determining whether they are part of natural growth or indicative of a deeper issue. For instance, someone who suddenly dislikes playing soccer might need to reflect on their feelings to ensure everything is okay. If necessary, they can seek professional mental health support.

No problem is too small and that everyone’s feelings are valid

The next step, if this cycle of emotions, thoughts, and behaviours begins to deteriorate, is emotional regulation. This starts with naming our emotions. Instead of avoiding negative feelings, we can journal, talk to a friend, or consult a therapist to understand how these emotions affect our behaviours. The second step is identifying thought patterns. For example, believing you are unintelligent after receiving a poor grade is a cognitive trap. Instead, grounding yourself by recognizing that one bad score does not define your worth or intelligence is more constructive.

Practicing self-care is essential for maintaining healthy emotional regulation. This can involve channelling energy into activities you enjoy or are skilled at, like writing or running. Focusing on what you can control—such as cleaning your room or managing your time—is another way to stay grounded. Additionally, fostering a sense of community, like catching up with a friend, helps counter negative emotions and behaviours. These small actions can have a big impact on improving mental health and emotional well-being.

Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media

At the end of the speech, the Jack.org speaker reminded us that no problem is too small and that everyone’s feelings are valid. We all deserve the help we need. The speaker emphasized that there are many resources available—such as helplines, various forms of therapy, and other methods—and that finding what works best for you is key. Seeking help is an ongoing process. It’s not about being perfect but about being authentic. Lastly, the speaker encouraged us never to give up. While we may feel better today, we could struggle tomorrow, and that’s okay. Mental health is a continuous journey of growth, learning about our emotions, and practicing self-care.