Three ways to realistically set yourself up for success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Classes. Work. Studying. Clubs. Hobbies. Until someone invents a cloning machine, it feels like it’ll be impossible to be able to do everything without feeling like you’re about to literally burn out. This was exactly how I felt in my first two years of university. If you’re feeling the same, keep scrolling, because this is a third-year uni student’s guide to realistic success.

1. Deadlines

If we’re saving the best for last, that means we’re starting with the worst. So, first thing’s first: deadlines. I think every student on this planet has a deadline horror story: realizing a due date says AM and not PM has ruined my day more than once. Even the attainable ones bring stress, procrastination, and even a bit of imposter syndrome.

I hate to say it, but you need to manage your academic time. My first tip is to check your syllabus (like, actually read through it) and make either a doc or a spreadsheet with all your important dates and assignments. It can be tedious, but apps like Notion, Google Calendar, or even Google Docs can be perfect for keeping track. I know you’ve probably heard this a million times, but it’s for good reason. This is the first year I’ve actually planned out my assignments and paid attention to my due dates, and wow, when I tell you it’s made a gigantic difference.

Coming from an ex-procrastinator, it’s an amazing feeling to work on something before the night it’s due. This way, you can work on an assignment in segments and you won’t get overwhelmed. If you get stuck, you won’t be scrambling to figure it out or just decide to give up. You’ll have time to reach out to your friends, TAs, or prof for some help.

2. opportunities

/ Unsplash

Once you’ve got your assignments under control, my second step to success is getting yourself out there. Join some clubs, some societies, or go to your program’s events and job fairs. This is a lot easier to do when you’re not stressed about having enough time to do your assignments or other course work, so make sure you feel like you’ve got your academics under control first.

In first year, I went to club fairs and a couple of quick events, but I didn’t actually apply myself anywhere or join any societies. This is fairly common, especially for students who are coming from out of the city, and it’s perfectly fine. I would encourage new students to still try and get their foot through the door—attend some club fairs, info sessions, and whatever you seem interested in. This way, in your next years, you’ll be able to join a club or even an internship that suits you.

By second year, I decided that I wanted to join Her Campus Carleton. Through HCC, I’ve been able to meet a wonderful group of people, learn a lot of transferable skills, and feel a lot more connected to both my university and the profession I want to pursue after school. I’ve even connected with professionals through some of our events and gotten volunteer opportunities. Every club is different, and they’ll all offer you different skills, experiences, and merit for joining and becoming a part of them.

Job fairs, pints with profs, and other program events are also very important. I know it can seem daunting, but the skills you’ll learn, people you’ll meet, and experience you’ll gain can genuinely set you apart when it comes to looking for opportunities during or after school—and it’s also really fun.

3. stay healthy

My last tip is probably the most important. Stay healthy. This one is pretty straightforward, but it can mean a lot of different things. When I say stay healthy, I’m talking about mentally and physically. It can seem tempting to survive on energy drinks and pull all-nighters, but this kind of lifestyle will catch up to you quickly. Reminder, I’m not here to diss, I’m here to tell you about it because I’ve been through it. Go to class, grab an energy drink, study at the library for hours, grab another energy drink, go to work, and so on. FYI, this is not healthy.

You need to prioritize your well-being above all else, or you’ll become sick, feel exhausted and weak, and struggle to complete many of the goals you’ve set for yourself. You won’t be able to function properly without enough energy from healthy meals, vitamins, and even supplements.

It can be hard to ensure this for a lot of different reasons, so programs like Odd Bunch, or local food banks and food drives are always there to help out. During the cooler months, I like to make sure I always have a lot of vitamins on hand to help prevent sickness. Focus on proactivity and prevention rather than reacting to something once it has happened.

Besides nutrition, it’s important to implement a way to stay physiologically healthy into your routine. Carleton is home to a few different gyms (in athletics and in residence buildings), a beautiful canal-side landscape, and a deceitfully large campus. Take advantage of these resources and go to a workout class with some friends, a hike, or a walk around campus. Staying active daily is a great way to clear your head, establish a routine, and keep your cardiovascular system healthy.

Mental health goes hand-in-hand with what I’ve already mentioned, and it’s really the driving factor behind all of this. University can be overwhelming. Many students are far from home, living alone, and basically in an entirely new environment. It can be hard to adjust to this much change all at once.

Give yourself grace, time, and don’t be afraid to reach out to on-campus resources if you need help. Be honest with yourself when you need more time, and be honest with your professors, too. Reaching out and asking for an extended deadline can alleviate a lot of stress, and professors are more understanding than you think.

Success looks different for everyone, and we all strive for different things. Whether you’re looking to succeed academically, professionally, or personally, these three tips are intrinsic to setting yourself up for the opportunity to reach all of these goals without burning out or giving up. Remember these three tips as a general guide, and don’t rush yourself into completing any of them—everyone’s journey is different, so give yourself some grace.