This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere between building our futures and becoming the people we want to be, it’s easy to forget that we’re already living a life worth paying attention to.

University has a strange way of making itself feel like the centre of the universe. Spend enough time surrounded by lectures, deadlines, academic expectations, and people worrying about the exact same things as you, and eventually it becomes hard to distinguish what is genuinely life-altering from what simply feels that way because of your environment.

It’s almost like university creates its own little social reality. Within it, a disappointing grade can ruin your entire week, an unfinished assignment can make an otherwise relaxing evening feel undeserved, and the question of what you’re doing after graduation seems to follow you into every conversation.

The further you get into your degree, the more convincing this reality becomes. Every decision starts to feel connected to some larger consequence, as though your entire future is being determined by a series of increasingly stressful deadlines.

And to some extent, it is. That’s what makes it so difficult to find perspective.

I think about Rory Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls” more often than I’d like to admit when it comes to this. Rory’s ambition and love of learning are some of her most admirable qualities, but they’re also so closely tied to her identity that when her academic life begins to unravel, so does her understanding of herself.

It’s an interesting contradiction. The very thing that gives her purpose, also becomes something that limits her ability to imagine who she might be without it.

I wonder how many of us do the same thing, just on a smaller, less televised scale.

There’s nothing wrong with caring deeply about your education. I certainly do. But somewhere along the way, I think it’s possible to become so invested in the person you’re trying to become that you start neglecting the person you already are.

We spend years working toward a future version of ourselves, often treating the present as little more than preparation. We tell ourselves we’ll have more time for our relationships, interests, and everything else once the semester ends, once we graduate, or once we’ve finally reached whatever milestone currently feels impossible to get past. But there’s always another milestone.

At what point do we stop treating our lives as something that’s waiting to begin?

I don’t think the solution is to care less, or to romanticize abandoning our responsibilities in the name of balance. Academic pressures have real consequences, and pretending otherwise would be a privilege in itself. But I also don’t think the answer is to throw ourselves so completely into those pressures that we forget there’s a world operating beyond them.

Sometimes, stepping outside that bubble is less about taking a break and more about remembering that the reality we’ve constructed around ourselves isn’t the only one.

There are people whose days aren’t measured in deadlines, conversations that have nothing to do with career prospects, and experiences that don’t need to contribute to some greater ambition to be worthwhile.

Maybe that’s what balance actually means. Not perfectly managing every responsibility or finding some magical separation between work and life, but being able to recognize when one part of our existence has started to convince us that it’s the whole thing.

I don’t want to look back on my university years and remember only what I was working toward. I want to remember the life I was living while I worked toward it.

Because as important as the future we’re building might be, we still have to live in the present long enough to get there.