The Last First Semester – An Ode to my University Experience

To the curious, eager incoming student that is reading this article right now, this is my letter to you as an upper year CU student.

What is unique about university is that you will never truly know what awaits you, until you embrace the experience yourself. People that have experienced it before might warn you about the unique struggles of living in dorms, the stress of entering classrooms filled with 300 other strangers, or dining hall meals that get tiring very quickly.

However, that is only a very, very small fraction of what university is. It has so much more to offer.

When I first accepted my offer at Carleton University, I felt immediate excitement, but also immediate anxiety. What if I don’t meet my people? What if I get homesick? How do I know if this is right for me?

So many unanswered questions, with a feeling that you have no one to ask them to. Questions that are more than simply knowing whether or not to bring extra storage bins.

The only way to figure it out is by solving those answers yourself. And I am so happy I did, and hopefully my experience can help those reading too.

You will get waves of anxiety, self doubt, and pressure when entering university. It is unavoidable, and is often a result of transitioning from high school. But do not let these hold you back. Using the size of your university as an advantage, rather than a setback is great. Think of how many people surrounding you are experiencing university for the first time ever too.

Some of your people are here, waiting for you! University is the perfect place to meet lifelong friends and connections. I have met one of my best friends here, as a result of living in residence together in my first year. Change is good, and sometimes it might even be scary.

My advice to lower year students is to branch out; show up to school club events, say yes to studying with a classmate, and involve yourself on campus. It might be uncomfortable at first, but you will meet some of the best people throughout your undergrad by branching out.

What has been pivotal for me in the past four years has been my presence in class, and my involvement with my major. As a Law and Legal Studies major, I have found my place in the program by showing up to class, asking questions, and going the extra mile by joining clubs that share some of my interests. The effects of showing up and putting work into your academic journey truly rewards you.

By joining student clubs and allowing yourself to connect with your major further, you will not only get an increased sense of confidence in classrooms, but it can also give you lifelong opportunities. I was so fearful of joining clubs and attending events alone, that I only started joining them in my third year. One of my biggest regrets is not getting involved earlier. The accomplishments, opportunities, and growth that comes out of connecting with campus life are always worth it.

Overall, time goes by much faster than you expect it to. One day, you are moving in and feeling the rush of living away from home for the first time. Then, all of a sudden, you are showing up to your very last “first” day of school. University and all of its opportunities is truly a special experience.

Take advantage of all of it, no matter how scary it might seem. Your late teens and early twenties are some of the most important years of your life. You might find your future bridesmaids, find your life-long passions, and most importantly, you may find yourself.

Your undergraduate degree is an adventure, and looking back at mine, I would not have had wanted it any other way. Along the way, you will find something, someone, and somewhere for you.

Good luck, and cherish it!

Signed,

A nostalgic fourth-year student.