The Beauty and Pain of Growing Up: Why You Should Watch Little Women this Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are looking for a cozy film to get you through this transition phase from the winter season into spring, to de-stress during this exam season, look no further than the film Little Women.

To me, it’s one of those films that is best served with a mug of hot chocolate and a cool, warm cider pumpkin pie.

Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women is widely praised as a brilliant, modern and heartfelt re-imagining of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel.

Set during and after the American Civil War, the film follows the lives of the four March sisters — Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth — as they navigate the complexities of growing up, pursuing their ambitions and defining their identities in a society with limited roles for women.

Each sister represents a different path: from Meg’s desire for domestic stability, to Amy’s pursuit of artistic success and social mobility to Beth’s quiet devotion to family.

At the centre is Jo, whose passion for writing and independence drives much of the story.

By using a non-linear structure that jumps between childhood and adulthood, the film emphasizes the themes of memory, creative ambition and the complex journey into womanhood.

My favourite character in the film is Jo March.

In the movie, March is characterized as being free-spirited, independent and ambitious.

As a fellow free-spirit, I deeply relate to Jo’s battle between her desire to be loved and her need for creative freedom.

In conclusion, Little Women is a masterly, visually stunning film — a love letter to sisterhood and girlhood.

Jo is such an inspiration to young women everywhere on being independent and how to view your own story.

Ultimately, Little Women is more than just a comforting watch — it’s a story about growth, identity and the courage to define success on your own terms.

It reminds us that even in times of uncertainty, there is power in creativity and in choosing your own path.