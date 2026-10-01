Swirling into success: Ottawa’s new female-owned business

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Meet Emma Dion-Cote, the young female founder behind Swirlé, Ottawa’s first mobile Greek yogurt soft-serve truck and café.

Swirlé has been blowing up on social media and earning its place as one of the city’s hottest new spots. Swirlé’s founder, 19-year-old Emma Dion-Cote, is creating an impact as a trailblazer for young female entrepreneurs in Ottawa.

Located in the centre of the University of Ottawa campus, Swirlé officially opened its doors Sept. 8 and received a very warm welcome from the community.

Dion-Cote saw a gap in the market and took a chance with Swirlé. “I got the idea in May because I was telling my friends, ‘why isn’t anyone doing a Greek yogurt soft-serve in Ottawa,’” she said. “I was thinking to myself, why don’t I just open one for the girls?”

“Seeing the smiles, you hear the people just gather around, they sit down, and they study. It’s a place for them to hang out,” Nathalie Dion, Dion-Cote’s mother and co-worker, said. “It changes the vibe on campus.”

Original photo by Hanubae Carlos

The female-founded and operated truck is a recent idea, but Dion-Cote has always had a passion for entrepreneurship.

“My first business was scrunchies,” she said. “I had a website with all the scrunchies, and I would sew them on the weekends… that’s where it started.”

Dion-Cote also does online personal training and nutrition, which was another motivation to open Swirlé so she could share her homemade soft-serve Greek yogurt recipe. “I was looking for a healthier alternative for myself and all my clients,” she said.

Before Swirlé, Dion-Cote originally planned to attend uOttawa to study communications but decided to pursue her passion instead.

“Don’t let anyone kind of dim your idea, even if it sounds crazy,” she said. “I would tell people about my ideas, and they would kind of look at me like, ‘yeah, you’re not gonna do that,’ and then I did it, and then people are like, ‘oh, congrats!’”

Both Dion-Cote and her mother agree that the biggest takeaway from Swirlé so far has been the sense of fulfillment.

“Earlier this week, one of the girls posted something on her Instagram saying, ‘thank you so much for giving me a reason to come to school,’” Dion said while reflecting on the experience with her daughter’s business so far.

“I’m really proud of her. She’s helping change the environment. It brings people together,” Dion added.

Dion-Cote, like her mother, is proud of the community she has built.

“Even if people don’t have friends, you know, [Swirlé] feels like a safe space,” she said. “You can come sit even if you don’t have anyone, it’s a community.”

The Swirlé truck will be located on the uOttawa campus until the end of October, providing a healthy, sweet treat alternative and a welcoming community for Ottawa residents.

The menu features a range of beverages, flavours and toppings. Dion-Cote recommends the ‘EDC’ drink.

“It’s a raspberry and chocolate latte,” she said. “The soft-serve that goes with it is the swirl with raspberry and dark chocolate drizzle. That’s the EDC – Emma Dion-Cote – special!”