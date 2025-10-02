Students remain divided over switch from Starbucks to Bridgehead 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Carleton University has replaced an on-campus Starbucks with a local coffee joint. While the rebrand aligns with Carleton’s ethical policies, Bridgehead’s new Page Break location leaves students conflicted.

“I really loved that Starbucks,” said Josefine Lukaszek, a third-year Carleton student. “But I do understand why they would be switching it out.”

Page Break is located in MacOdrum Library, which is the heart of student hangouts, while coffee is the brains.

“I spend a lot of time in the library and a lot of money at the library’s Bridgehead,” said Lara Ercinik, a first-year Carleton student.

Some students appreciate Bridgehead for its coffee, while others value additional features.

“I like Bridgehead’s layout a lot, it’s a great study environment,” said Addison Fallis, a third-year Carleton student, “But I just like Starbucks more.”

Carleton’s campus has been fair-trade certified since 2017, highlighting its commitment to ethical practices. While Bridgehead’s fair-trade mission can be traced back to the late 1990s.

“Bridgehead has always wanted to source more fair trade products,” said Lawrence Cumming, former secretary-general and executive director of Oxfam Canada.

Oxfam acquired Bridgehead in 1984 “by a very narrow vote,” according to Cumming. He added that the parental-like relationship guided Bridgehead to commercial success while still supplying fair-trade products.

Fair trade allows corporations to support ethical sourcing, but often comes at a higher cost for consumers and companies.

“Oxfam had no money to invest in Bridgehead. So they had to raise the money,” said Cumming. He further stated that profits from Bridgehead, the subsidiary, were reinvested into Oxfam Canada’s programs in “Nicaragua, Mozambique and other places.”

Although Starbucks has sold fair-trade blends to Canadian campuses since 2013, some students aren’t convinced.

“I think it’s just good to have a more locally-based and ethical business doing their work on campus instead of an American brand,” said Daniel Arnold, a third-year Carleton student.

This coffee switch has benefited both on- and off-campus Bridgeheads.

“I’ve never been the biggest fan of Starbucks,” said fourth-year Carleton student Sara Al-Araji. “But I ended up really liking Bridgehead and making it my new study spot.”

For other students, the change is less comfortable.

“Starbucks is really convenient. It’s easier. I know the menu. I know how it works,” said Grace Bestard, a third-year Carleton student.

As debates over the change grow, students are still divided.

The Starbucks to bridgehead translator

Students, like Bestard, have expressed difficulty navigating Bridgehead’s menu. Unfamiliar drink options can be overwhelming, especially for Starbucks lovers.

To bridge the gap, I have reached out to a few Carleton students to learn their Starbuck’s favourites. By cross-referencing similar Starbucks and Bridgehead drinks, this brief guide aims to smooth out the transition.

Elina Ellis / Canva

Following this coffee switch, Bridgehead may see more regulars, but some may stick to what they know and love. Either way, it’s important for students to have a convenient pick-me-up on campus, regardless of branding.