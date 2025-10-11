Spooky Ottawa: Haunted Spots and Local Legends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ottawa may be known for its parliamentary buildings and a picturesque canal, but beneath the city’s historic streets lies a world of eerie tales and chilling legends that have haunted residents for generations.

From abandoned department stores to centuries-old cemeteries, the capital has more than its fair share of ghost stories that continue to captivate thrill-seekers and skeptics alike.

1. Daly Building

Continuing Ottawa’s spectral reputation, one of its most famous haunted locations is the Daly Building, once a bustling department store in the heart of downtown Ottawa.

Though the building now houses offices and condominiums, workers report strange phenomena like flickering lights, doors slamming on their own, and the faint smell of perfume in empty hallways.

“It feels like someone’s watching you,” says one employee who wished to remain anonymous.

Locals whisper that the spirits of former employees, lost in tragic accidents decades ago, still linger in the building’s shadowy corridors.

2. The Carleton County Gaol

Arguably Ottawa’s most infamous haunted site, the old Carleton County Gaol—now the HI Ottawa Jail Hostel—has a chilling past that continues to haunt visitors to this day.

Built in 1862, the jail was the site of countless imprisonments, harsh punishments, and even executions. The most well-known is that of Patrick J. Whelan, who was hanged in 1869 for the assassination of politician Thomas D’Arcy McGee.

Many believe Whelan’s spirit never left.

3. Ottawa’s Beechwood Cemetery

For those interested in sites steeped in even older history, Ottawa’s Beechwood Cemetery in Beechwood Village offers tales of restless spirits.

Built in the 19th century, the cemetery has been the backdrop of multiple ghost sightings.

Visitors report seeing a woman in white gliding among the gravestones at dusk, Anna Elizabeth Crosby Currier.

Legend has it that she was a bride who tragically died before her wedding day, and her soul never found peace. Paranormal enthusiasts often conduct nighttime vigils, hoping to capture evidence of her presence.

While some spirits linger in quiet graveyards and abandoned buildings, others are brought to life through guided experiences that let visitors explore Ottawa’s haunted history firsthand.

4. OTTAWA HAUNTED WALKS

For those who want to experience these chills firsthand, companies like Ottawa’s Haunted Walks bring these legends to life. Glen Shackleton, the owner, has spent years collecting stories, like that of Duncan McNab.

The Legend of Duncan McNab, the former Commissariat supply manager, who is said to echo near the Rideau Canal on misty evenings.

Glen Shackleton, the owner of Ottawa’s Haunted Walks, has volunteered for years at the location and shared some of his spooky experiences.

“I was closing the building (a few years ago) and setting the alarm when the door started to vibrate back and forth,” Shackleton said. “First a little bit, then violently, like off its hinges.”

EXPLORE Ottawa’s SPOOKY SPOTS

Despite the spine-chilling stories, the city’s haunted locations have become a point of fascination rather than fear.

Ghost tours flourish in Ottawa, blending history with supernatural intrigue.

From guided walks through the ByWard Market to private explorations of abandoned department stores, thrill-seekers can experience the city’s darker side while learning about its rich past.

Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Ottawa’s haunted sites serve as a reminder that the city’s history is far more layered than the polished façades of Parliament Hill may suggest.

For those willing to wander its shadowed streets, the ghosts of Ottawa are waiting—quietly, patiently, and perhaps just out of sight.