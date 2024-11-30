The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s November, yet the snow hasn’t arrived. The weather plays tricks, warm one day, icy the next. Somehow, I find comfort in its unpredictability; it mirrors how I’ve felt these past few months.

I bundle up anyway, setting out for my walk to the bus stop. A late class awaits me on campus. I am carrying only the essentials: my phone, bag, and headphones. I open the door and step outside, beginning my journey.

Have you ever felt like no one truly knows who you are? I often wonder if anyone can truly love me if they don’t even know the real me. Over the summer, I grew to be reserved, withdrawing into myself. As the seasons changed, I became someone I barely recognized, almost as if I was preparing for the cold weather.

Sadness is now an emotion I carry, eagerly awaiting the snow.

Who am I? I wonder as I pass by the park, gazing at the playground as if a younger me might appear, laughing on the swings or climbing the jungle gym, ready to tell me exactly who I am.

Little droplets of snow drift down, almost mocking me for what could have been a proper snowfall. How easy it would be, I think, for snow to pour down in November and vanish just as quickly by December.

A flicker of hope stirs within me; if the snow comes now, won’t the sun shine brighter, hotter, and sooner?

Hope is everywhere if you look for it. It hides in the small, quiet things: the warmth of sunlight breaking through gray skies, the sound of your own breath, the rhythm of your footsteps on the pavement.

I glance at my phone and text back my friends. They’re happy to hear from me, asking how I’ve been and when we can meet. It’s all so simple, really, how a smile sneaks onto my face. The playlist shifts and a new song begins. I’ve made it to the bus stop.

I think there’s beauty in sadness. It gives us a deeper appreciation for joy when it finally comes. Life moves like the seasons, unpredictable and ever-changing. But maybe that’s where the beauty lies, in the contrast, in finding the light through the gray.

Have a little hope; snow is on its way, and after the snow comes the leaves, and eventually, the warm, beaming sun shines through.