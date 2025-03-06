The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ramadan is here, a month of fasting, faith, and family. It’s a time of deep reflection, where Muslims wake up before dawn for suhoor (breakfast), spend the day fasting while focusing on their spirituality, and come together at sunset to break their fast with loved ones. But beyond the rituals, Ramadan is a journey, a chance to reset, heal, and grow.

For me, this year is about self-improvement, not just in faith but in daily habits and mindset. Here’s what I’m focusing on:

Being Kinder to Myself – I have a habit of being too hard on myself, expecting perfection, and getting frustrated when things don’t go as planned. This Ramadan, I want to embrace life as it comes. I’ll do my best, and that will be enough. Fixing My Sleep Schedule – Fasting starts at sunrise, which means waking up around 5 AM for suhoor. Instead of dragging myself out of bed half-asleep, I’m committing to better rest, sleeping earlier so I can start my fast feeling energized rather than exhausted. Moving More – It’s easy to become sluggish while fasting, but light movement is important. Whether it’s a short walk after iftar or stretching during the day, I want to take care of my body while honouring my fast. Spreading Joy & Positivity – Ramadan is all about kindness, giving to those in need, being patient, and spreading good energy. This month, I’ll make it a point to uplift those around me, to be a source of light in any way I can. Letting Go of Grudges & Forgiving Others – Ramadan teaches us the value of forgiveness. Holding onto resentment only weighs us down, and I want to free myself from that burden. This month, I’ll focus on forgiving others, letting go of negativity, and moving forward with a lighter heart.

Ramadan is more than just abstaining from food, it’s about spiritual and personal growth. Here’s to healing, improving, and embracing the beauty of this blessed month. Happy Ramadan!