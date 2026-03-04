Quality over Quantity During Valentine’s Day: When did We Start Prioritizing Materialistic Worth Over Sentimental Value?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I get older, it becomes easier to reflect on the changing times. Whether it is a blessing or a curse, such reflections help us identify trends, what society considers “in,” and what we place value on over time. To me, this has become blatantly obvious in holidays such as Valentine’s Day. What was once a time to celebrate and express love in all shapes and forms has seemingly become a materialistic competition.

In an era where overconsumption is rewarded, I fear that we now deem heartfelt, handmade, and simple ways of showing love as something “lacklustre” and “last-minute.” Influencers, advertisements, and corporations tirelessly try to convince us that high price points are the determinants of affection, rather than priceless ways of showing love, such as quality time, words of affirmation, or heartfelt gifts.

This Valentine’s Day, I felt overwhelmed, contemplating what to get for my significant other. I asked myself over and over, “If I do something heartfelt and homemade, will he think I did not put in effort?”

Such a ridiculous question. After all, to be loved is to be known, right?

If the saying is true, I believe that we must stop seeing the day of love as a capitalist competition, and rather, see the beauty in being able to spend time with the ones you love—platonically or romantically. What was once about celebrating love has become about prioritizing spending.

After testing the two extremes of Valentine’s Day with my significant other this year: overspending versus handmade, simple gifting, I can confirm that no materialistic gift will ever hold as much sentimental value as one that is truly crafted for the person you love.

So, the next time you feel as though the four walls of a store are closing in on you, yelling at you to spend as much as you can to show your person that you care, don’t listen.

A handwritten note, a home-cooked meal, and quality time together are the acts of love that will never be replaced by trends put out by stores. And, they are more than enough.

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful holiday to express all forms of love. To reconnect, cherish and express love. While it may be hard to navigate through a new era of capitalism, remember to stay true to yourself and see this holiday for what it truly intends to bring about: all things love.