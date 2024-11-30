PUT YOURSELF FIRST: PROTECTING MENTAL HEALTH DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays are approaching quickly, and although it is often seen as a cheery time of year, it can be a sensitive time for many of us. Here are some ways to protect your mental health during the upcoming season. Keep in mind that what works for you may not work for someone else, and mental health journeys are not always linear. I have linked multiple resources at the bottom of this article if you seek varying ideas and resources.

Loneliness

Connections to others are key to our mental health. Feelings of loneliness are common around the holidays, especially if you are witnessing other gathering groups of families and friends. According to Statistics Canada, “In the first quarter of 2024, more than 1 in 10 people aged 15 years and older (13%) said that they always or often felt lonely.”

If you are feeling isolated, here are some ideas to get connected.

Look for a like group. Sites like Meetup can show you events happening near you that you can attend. Hiking groups, language learning groups, artistic groups, bar-hoppers, and even all girls’ groups are all offered here! If you are less comfortable searching online, look to local billboards and postings. Connecting with strangers who share your values can be quite fulfilling! Create your own traditions. For some, social scenes or connecting with strangers may seem like a nightmare. However, wallowing inside alone can make your mood worse. Try doing solo activities or doing something nice for yourself. Baking, going to a market, or walking around to look at lights are all small things you can do in your own company.

consumption

The holidays are often advertised as a time for spending and consuming. Food, drinks, gifts, and parties are all factors to consider. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association Canada, overconsuming can take a toll on one’s mental health, especially targeting those who have previously struggled with things like substance abuse or financial issues. Set personal limits for yourself, for example, a gifting budget. Create guidelines in advance and try to hold yourself accountable to them.

Remember that no problem is too small. Just because another person may have an issue that you think is bigger than yours does not mean that yours is invalid.

grief

This time of year is often the time when families are gathering. If you have lost someone, it is likely these gatherings have you reminiscing on the years they were present. First off, it is okay to grieve during the holidays. You are allowed to be sad despite it being a typically joyful time of year.

Honour your loved one. This can be done in many ways, and it can be beneficial to celebrate their life, preserve their memory, and remember them with other family members. You could save a seat at the table, light a candle in their honour, or share memories about them with others. Take time and seek support. It is crucial to recognize your grief and not ignore it. Give yourself a second to feel these emotions rather than forcing yourself to suppress them to participate in holiday activities. Seek support at a level you feel you need, whether it be talking to someone you trust, a support group, a counselling service, or a grief therapist. Photos and videos. Living in a digital age, this method of dealing with grief can be helpful. If you have a photo or a video of your lost loved one, you could refer to it to remember them. Anecdotally, this is one of my favourite methods to deal with grief as it helps me remember and hear them. Sharing photos, videos, and the funny stories that go along with them helps me to keep their memory alive and helps me work through my grief.

RESOURCES

National Suicide Crisis Line

Call or Text: 9-8-8

Distress Centre Ottawa Line

Phone: 613-238-3311

Kids Help Phone

Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Text: 686868