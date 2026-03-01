Pit Pat, Pit Pat: Reflecting on Alysa Liu’s Triumph

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pit pat, pit pat—the sound of ice skates carving into the rink. I can still hear it, echoing in my mind as I glide down the ice beside my dad, holding his hand, heart pounding with excitement and nerves.

Alysa Liu, the 2026 Winter Olympic champion in women’s singles and the team event, stunned audiences with her flawless performance, winning a gold medal.

Watching Alysa compete transported me back to my own figure skating days in middle school: the cold air, the sharp scrape of blades, the exhilaration of every jump and spin.

Of course, my memories aren’t all graceful. I remember the countless times I fell—sometimes spectacularly—onto the ice. One particular moment stands out: I was attempting a simple two-foot glide and ended up sliding straight into the boards, limbs flailing, cheeks burning with embarrassment.

But every fall was also a lesson: resilience isn’t only about spins and leaps—it’s about picking yourself up, dusting off the snow from your jacket, and trying again.

Alysa didn’t just skate; she danced, she soared, she told a story with every movement.

Each spin was precise, each leap executed with a grace that comes only from years of relentless practice, sweat, and resilience. Having skated myself in middle school, I recognized the nuances—the subtle edge work, the perfect extension, the tiny flicks of the wrist that transform technical skill into art.

Her performance reminded me of something my mom, an African immigrant, once told me:

“Joy, our culture is resilient. We endure, we rise, and we keep moving forward no matter the obstacles.”

Watching Alysa, an Asian-American athlete, glide with such confidence and focus, I could see that same spirit of resilience reflected in her skating—proof that courage, dedication, and perseverance transcend background and borders. Figure skating is unforgiving.

One misstep, one hesitation, and months of training can unravel in seconds. But Alysa moved with poise and determination, embodying resilience in motion.

For former skaters, Alysa Liu’s victory feels like nostalgia stitched with pride.

I remember the butterflies before routines, the quiet rush of anticipation, and the joy of every jump that landed just right. Pit pat, pit pat—the rhythm of our skates on the ice.

That sound is more than noise; it is memory, discipline, and love for the sport. Every fall I took as a kid, every scraped knee and bruised elbow, come rushing back when I watch her skate flawlessly—but it also reminds me that every champion was once a beginner, learning to rise again and again.

Alysa’s win is a medal, yes—but it is also a testament to dedication, resilience, and the sheer beauty of pursuing excellence. She reminds me why we step onto the ice in the first place, why we keep moving forward, and why we never stop dreaming. Pit pat, pit pat, pit pat—the sound carries on, and so does inspiration.