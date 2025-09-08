Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Harry Potter Hermione Granger Ron Weasley?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Harry Potter Hermione Granger Ron Weasley?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Warner Brothers
Carleton | Culture

Meet our execs’ fall personalities

Lynn Robchinsky Student Contributor, Carleton University
Gabriella Rodrigues Student Contributor, Carleton University
Sophie Akitt Student Contributor, Carleton University
Kaitlin Gruehl Student Contributor, Carleton University
Aria Wilson Student Contributor, Carleton University
Joy Keke Student Contributor, Carleton University
Brayden Murray Student Contributor, Carleton University
Melissa Elmas Student Contributor, Carleton University
Leolla Del Villano Student Contributor, Carleton University
Sinead McCloskey Student Contributor, Carleton University
Aliss Gangaram Student Contributor, Carleton University
Sophia Rodrigues Student Contributor, Carleton University
Ella Corbin Student Contributor, Carleton University
Nessa Wallace Student Contributor, Carleton University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Harry Potter Hermione Granger Ron Weasley?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Warner Brothers

Familiar shades of green, brown and red, coat the sea of trees, reminding us of autumn’s arrival. Fall is a season of change, transition and starting anew. Yet we find traces of ourselves in everything around us — in the media we absorb, the apps we use and the people we meet. To give a proper and warm Her Campus welcome to the fall, our executive members are sharing which character from a book or TV show their fall personality most closely resembles. 

Gabriella Rodrigues – President 

If my fall personality were a TV show character, it would be Hermione Granger. When fall rolls around, my inner Hermione Granger comes out. Whether it’s cozying up with a warm drink and a good book, colour-coding my notes, or leaning into the “back-to-school” energy of the season, I can’t help but feel most like her in autumn. When the weather chills, I lean into the classic scarves like the ones Hermione and other Harry Potter characters are always spotted wearing. Plus, everyone knows it’s best to watch Harry Potter around fall/Halloween time! Hermione’s mix of studious focus and genuine warmth makes her the perfect reflection of my cozy, back-to-school fall energy.

Sophia Akitt – Vice president

There’s something about fall that makes life feel like a story in motion. The leaves turn, the days shorten, and suddenly I feel a restless kind of energy, like the season itself is daring me to create. My fall personality is most like Jo March from Little Women. Jo embodies the way autumn feels to me: bold and ambitious, but also tender in her quiet moments. She thrives in the in-between, between childhood and adulthood, between comfort and change and I think that’s what fall is all about. Like Jo, I catch myself scribbling down ideas in journals, chasing projects with stubborn passion, and romanticizing the little things, like a hot drink by the window as the trees shift their colours. For me, fall isn’t just a season it’s an invitation to grow, to write, and to embrace the chaos of becoming.

Lynn Robchinsky – Senior Editor

With fall right around the corner, I always find myself gravitating back towards that one Friends episode set on Thanksgiving when the group plays American football. Seeing those cozy sweaters, the belly-warming food and of course, the autumn leaves always pulls me right into fall mode. With that, I would say my fall personality most resembles Monica Geller. While Monica is a tad meticulous, her deep passion and curiosity, attention to detail and studious nature, are all qualities that I relate to and find myself embodying during the fall. With the new school year in session, Monica reminds me to continue pursuing my ambitions and keep motivated, even if you encounter hardships or setbacks. And a fun plus – Monica has the best fall outfits, from her plaid skirts to cute knit tops, so I definitely draw inspiration from her wardrobe, too!

Kaitlin Gruehl – Associate Editor

If I were at any other point in my life, the cool air making its advances would push me toward any sort of warmer, safer haven. However, as I begin the final year of my undergrad, I find myself drawn to feelings of spontaneity and eccentricity. For this reason, Clementine Kruczynski from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has been resonating with me this fall. Although I am not quite up to par with her intensity of emotions, I feel them slowly surfacing whenever I reminisce with my friends or do anything for the last time. As I evaluate and assemble my future with the wonderful options I have, my recollection strings me back in time. I am reminded of Clementine and her free spirit, combined with the baggage she carries in her head. Contrary to Clementine, however, I don’t think that sunshine would be the result of a spotless mind. The remembering is much more fun.

Aria Wilson – Associate Editor

Fall is such a fun season filled with cozy outfits and an awkward weather transition. I thought that being in my second year of university might make me outgrow some of my old traditions, but I still reread the Twilight series every autumn. I think the character that resonates the most with me is Bella Swan from Twilight. Her curiosity to learn more about the world while still trying to navigate her youth in a not-so-optimal situation continues to be an inspiration for my life, plus she’s got a cute outfit roster I can steal from. P.S. Team Edward 4 Life!

Joy Keke – Social media Director

There’s something about fall that makes me want to reset, refocus, and dive into ambition. As a third-year student, this season feels like the start of a new chapter full of challenges, growth, and late-night study sessions fuelled by coffee. My fall personality this year reminds me of Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls: curious, driven, and endlessly goal-oriented, always chasing the next opportunity while trying to balance school, friendships, and life. Like Rory, I aim to embrace this season with focus, determination, and a little bit of cosy charm, making the most of every moment on campus and beyond.

Brayden Murray – Social Media Executive

As the leaves begin to change and I settle back into my busy school schedule, I find myself channeling my inner Kat Stratford. 10 Things I Hate About You happens to be my favourite romantic comedy of all time, with classic tropes of the attractive bad-boy — the legend himself Heath Ledger — the snotty rich-boy, the privileged pretty-girl, and my personal favourite the angry feminist, played by beautiful talent Julia Stiles. Kat Stratford is a tough, slightly edgy, certainly thought-provoking, and highly emotional teenage girl navigating her way through high school. She is a confident fighter who loves her school work, but is always up to something mischievous. While Kat often takes things too far, I hope to resemble her dedication and empathetic energy as we start this fall semester.

Melissa Elmas – Social Media Executive

Whenever fall arrives, a sense of adventure and hopefulness is always invoked in me. I find myself romanticizing everything—the beginning of school, seasonal drinks, and the golden leaves scattered on the ground. The book character who best represents my fall personality is Anne Shirley from Anne of Green Gables. While Anne is far bolder than I will ever be, her curiosity for the world and ability to find the positive in everyday life reflects my mindset during this season. Like Anne, I love reading novels—especially in the fall, when stories feel even more alive.

Tejiri Obaze – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director 

Fall is my favourite season, everything about it is so romantic. I find myself very appreciative of the warm colours,  the crisp golden sunsets and the constant golden brown overcast. The dreariness and moodiness of the season makes me so happy. My favourite fall show would be The Vampire Diaries, the leather jackets, crisp autumn leaves, moody colouring and even moodier characters are so reminiscent of fall. I would be Damon, our personalities and wardrobe are alike as I am very sarcastic, my humour is sardonic, I am often moody and wryly witty, I also have a bomb leather jacket collection. And I’m also the eldest sibling and enjoy poking fun at my younger ones.

Kyanne Leroux – Marking Director 

Every year, as the fall season inches closer, I am filled with excitement for the months to come. Warm colours taking over every scenic route I walk through, a colder atmosphere where wearing a cozy crewneck is just enough to beat the outdoor breeze, and warm drinks becoming the norm again, I feel at home. Reflecting on my fall personality, I find myself relating to Jess from New Girl. Someone who is admirably positive, Jess loves to romanticize her surroundings and truly seeks the good in everything. Like her, my fall personality seems to find positivity and admiration in all things surrounding me– whether it be bettering a heavy study session with a warm chai latte, or procrastinating by making mood boards on pinterest, when fall rolls around, I can so easily find the positive among the negatives. Similarly, Jess loves to coordinate her outfits based on her surroundings. Whenever I feel that first slight breeze indicating that fall is right around the corner, my oversized crewnecks and UGG boots will be the first to know.

Leolla Del Villano – Events Director

Every year, I fall in love with the cozy transition into the colder months. As the ochre leaves begin to cover my walkways, I find myself becoming more determined to chase success, find new opportunities, and have fun doing it. I always think that, if the seasons can change, so can I. At the same time, I find myself feeling an immense sense of nostalgia right around Halloween. That’s why my fall personality this year reminds me of Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo. While I love all the old Scooby-Doo movies, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island has long been one of my favourite movies, and, as usual, Daphne is driven, going to any length to prove herself and her merit. She’s also a bit clumsy, but always follows her intuition and is eager to help where she can. As I begin my third year of university, I feel like she perfectly reflects who I am at this point—ambitious, yet still knowing how to relax, have fun, and trust in myself.

Sinead McCloskey – Events Team Executive

If my fall personality were a TV show character, it would be Monica Geller from Friends. For me, the fall is usually more of a fresh start than any other time of year. It is the time I return to my university friend group, the time I plan everything I do in advance, and the time I declutter and deep clean. Monica is constantly cleaning and trying to keep her apartment tidy. Around the fall time, I always clean like crazy in an attempt to avoid the yearly flu. Similar to Monica, I try to hang out with friends as much as I possibly can at the beginning of fall, before my schoolwork becomes too chaotic, forcing me to study and do work on my own. Monica’s well-planned and put-together nature is how I hope to be year-round, but I typically revert back to being more relaxed and laid back, like Rachel or Phoebe, towards the spring and summer months.

Aliss Gangaram – Events Team Executive

My fall personality would be Flora from Winx Club. Like Flora, I enjoy the beauty of nature, leaves changing colours, the fresh air and the quiet of the season. Sometimes we are scared of changes due to our comfort zone; however, fall for me represents the season of change, and that change can be beautiful. Like trees that lose their leaves in fall, only to bloom again in spring and summer, nature reminds me that every ending is also the beginning of something new. Like Flora, I feel connected to nature and love taking care of animals. Also, I want to be Flora because of her wardrobe. As a seamstress and fashion lover, I love all of her dresses and how the theme of nature is connected to her character. Flora is who I want to be throughout my second year of university.

Sophia Rodrigues – Finance Director

There’s something about fall that makes me want to reset, refocus, and lean into ambition. With the start of my master’s degree, this fall feels like the beginning of a new chapter filled with both challenges and excitement. That’s why my fall personality reminds me of Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl. Her determination, ambition, and drive reflect the way I approach this fall season: goal-oriented, relentless, and unwilling to settle for less than my best. At the same time, Blair’s elegance and confidence mirror the way I like to carry myself through this season of change, embracing a balance of focus and sophistication as I take on new goals and step further into my professional identity. 

Tolani Akinyanbola – Secretary 

Every year as the summer winds down, I find myself looking forward to the cozy and transformative vibe of fall. It’s a season of new beginnings, letting go and stepping into bigger and better things, which is why my fall personality has to be Joan Clayton from Girlfriends. Somehow, the season just matches her vibe perfectly: cozy yet classy and ambitious yet warm. Fall is made for cozy sweaters and blazers, journaling with a glass of wine in hand and plotting those big moves. Joan’s mix of polished confidence and genuine warmth inspires me to tackle my goals head-on while still carving out time for laughter, friendships and those little self care rituals that make life feel balanced. She’s proof that you can be focused and fabulous and that’s the kind of energy I plan on carrying to the fall.

Ella Corbin – Podcast Director

If my fall personality were a character, I think I would embody Jo March from Little Women. She’s independent, full of energy, and always chasing the next adventure or idea. Her restless, creative energy really resides with me in the fall when everything around me is changing and inspiring new beginnings. Plus, I share her love for cozy moments—writing, reading, or just hanging out with friends while bundled in a blanket with a warm pumpkin-spiced drink. Jo’s mix of curiosity, drive, comfort, and fun-loving perfectly matches the way I like to embrace the autumn season—with excitement and cozy sweaters.

Nessa Wallace – Podcast Executive

If my fall personality were a character, I think it would be Rory Gilmore from the early 2000s drama Gilmore Girls. Both Rory’s character and her rich atmosphere truly capture best how I choose to spend the cooler months of the year—in a cozy sweater, with a warm drink, and a good book. As fall sets in, I tend to gravitate more towards academics, similar to Rory, with whom I resonate deeply. Most notably during her high school years, Rory is intensely motivated, curious and organized when it comes to her work, habits that I find especially shine during this time of year. In essence, the show encapsulates the coziness and comfort I love most about this season.

Grace Bestard – Podcast Executive 

For me, fall represents the start of a new semester and a time to get serious about academics and routines. Topanga Lawrence, from the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, embodies confidence, intelligence, drive, and warmth— qualities I feel are surfacing within myself as I enter the fall months. Fall is a season of change and growth, and over the course of the show, Topanga grows from an eager young girl into a confident, mature woman while remaining true to herself. Starting university again each year has felt similar for me, as I’ve experienced a shift in maturity without losing my sense of identity. Topanga is excited by the small joys in life, and I’d like to think she would love pumpkin-flavoured drinks, cozy sweaters, a fresh pair of jeans, and the back-to-school excitement just as much as I do.

Thank you for reading the responses from our 2025-2026 HCC executive team! With fall invoking a sense of reflection for us, we invite you to do the same: which TV show or book character encapsulates your fall persona?

Lynn Robchinsky is a Chapter Board member at the Her Campus at Carleton chapter. She writes about all-things culture, lifestyle and wellness-related. From unexplored psychological phenomena to film reviews and creative prose. Lynn is currently a second-year at Carleton University, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Communication & Media Studies. When she's not writing, Lynn enjoys reading a variety of multi-genre novels, she’s a huge movie buff, and is always reviewing films on her Letterboxd. She adores art and enjoys both photography and painting. At the moment, her mission is to pursue human-interest based journalism and provide voices to marginalized and underreported communities, with a focus on culture. Above all, Lynn enjoys writing about people and their stories. She believes everyone has a story that is worth sharing, and she hopes to write that story for the world to read.
Gabriella Rodrigues is a third-year Carleton University student and your Her Campus Carleton President. She is currently pursuing a double major in Journalism and Law. She has a passion for any form of writing: stories, articles, poems, and more. She writes various pieces ranging from personal experiences to haircare to wellness pieces. Gabriella works as a Legal Assistant at a Law office where she creates legal documents, adding to the kinds of writing pieces she crafts. She is also in the process of writing her very first novel. She hopes to be a published author one day, as well as a lawyer. If Gabriella is not studying, writing, reading, or working, you can find her with her dog Chico, baking birthday or wedding cakes, or driving around with no apparent destination. You can also find her unlocking and healing her inner "girly-girl," by doing skincare, cute makeup, or pursuing her passion for fashion.
Sophie Akitt

Carleton '26

Third Year at Carleton University! Vice President for Her Campus Carleton!
Kaitlin Gruehl

Carleton '26

I am a journalism student at Carleton University. My main topics of interest within my writing include criminal justice issues such as bail reform and women's rights. I also enjoy diving into topics like lifestyle, music, and sports.
Aria Wilson

Carleton '28

Hello! My name is Aria Wilson, I am a first year at Carleton University! I am living on residence currently and majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Health Sciences. I am very interested in politics, social justice, music, reading, and baking!
Joy Keke

Carleton '27

Joy Keke is a third year journalism and law student in Ottawa Ontario. As a social media director for the 2025-2026 school year, she is dedicated to maintaining the writers work and everything on her campus social media is done well. She also has experience as news reporter for black scene Ottawa in the summer of 2024. She hopes to either or go study international relations someday or report on social issues. When she’s not writing, she enjoys exploring human rights issues, spending time with close friends, or re-watching glimore girls for the 20th time. Her ultimate goal? To inspire change through powerful words and impactful reporting.
Brayden Murray

Carleton '23

Brayden is a second-year Journalism student with a minor in Human Rights and Social Justice. She is a writer at the Her Campus Carleton chapter and a published writer for the Charlatan. Brayden is passionate about diversity and inclusion, with a specific interest in 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy. She loves writing about pop culture, including music, the arts, movies, and fashion. Growing up as a dancer, the arts have been a key part of Brayden's life. She has a keen interest in fashion trends, diversity in the media, and the arts as writing inspiration. She is fascinated by cultures around the world, with hopes to travel and experience everything there is to see. For herself, Brayden uses dance, art, and poetry as an outlet and a relaxation space. Brayden aspires to be an investigative journalist, traveling across numerous continents and learning about cultural experiences firsthand.
Melissa Elmas

Carleton '27

Melissa Elmas is a third-year Psychology student with a minor in Criminology and Criminal Justice at Carleton University. She is one of the 2025-2026 social media executives for Her Campus Carleton. Although this is her first year working with HCC, she couldn’t be more excited! Melissa’s hobbies include baking, reading, and participating in local theatre. Her writing interests include pop culture, self-care, and EDI advocacy.
I'm a second year Journalism student here at Carleton. I love writing about wellness, culture, and things happening around Ottawa. I'm so excited to be a part of Her Campus at Carleton, and can't wait to bring you guys some awesome events as the HC Event Director!
Sinead McCloskey

Carleton '27

Sinead McCloskey is a third year student a Carleton, studying the history and theory of architecture. She has a lot of experience working with children; currently working at a daycare and preschool centre and previously working at a summer camp. Her work experience falls in line with her ambitions to become an elementary school teacher. In her limited free time, Sinead loves to hang out with friends; in both small settings as well as in large outings including clubbing and partying.
Aliss Gangaram

Carleton '28

Hello! I'm Aliss like Alice in wonderland. I'm 22 years old. I am currently pursuing a degree in Criminology with the goal of becoming a criminal lawyer. I am passionate about using my voice to advocate for people in need and ensuring that justice is served fairly. Before beginning my criminology studies, I gained two years of professional experience as an accountant, where I developed strong analytical and organizational skills. Alongside my academic and professional work, I also enjoy planning and coordinating events, such as birthday parties and Secret Santa gatherings. I am well-versed in Microsoft Excel and presentation software, which allows me to combine creativity with technical skills in my projects. Outside of academics and work, I have a wide range of personal interests. I love learning new languages and currently speak English, French, and Creole, while also studying Spanish and Japanese. Creativity is an important part of my life, and I enjoy sewing and designing my own outfits. One of my biggest dreams is to attend Paris Fashion Week to experience the artistry of fashion firsthand. I also have a deep love for animals, caring for three dogs and three cats, and I value spending time with my family, who are my greatest source of support.
Sophia Rodrigues

Carleton '27

Sophia is a first-year Master of Business Administration Student concentrating in Financial Management at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business. She also completed her Bachelor of Commerce Degree, concentrating in Finance at Carleton in June 2025. She has a strong interest in corporate strategy, investment analysis, and financial modelling, but she also enjoys stepping away from the numbers to explore her creative side. Sophia enjoys reading novels, colouring, making crafts, and exploring new cafés and restaurants in Ottawa. To relax, she loves curling up with some popcorn, watching Netflix, or spending time with her dog Chico. Sophia is passionate about teaching young women how to manage their finances and make money less intimidating. Whether it’s explaining the basics of budgeting or breaking down bigger financial concepts, she enjoys helping others feel more confident about their financial decisions.
Ella Corbin

Carleton '27

Ella is a writer at the HerCampus at Carleton. She enjoys writing about entertainment and lifestyle. She graduated in Nova Scotia with a certificate in the International Baccalaureate program at her high school. As a third-year student in Honours of Journalism and Communication and Media Studies, Ella plans to take herself around the world to experience and create stories in diverse environments. Ella spreads her love for gymnastics by coaching and encouraging kids to reach their full capabilities. She played many sports, but stuck with track and softball in high school. She loves meeting new people, watching new and old movies, spending time with friends, getting deep in Kristin Hannah novels, and studying in coffee shops.
Nessa Wallace

Carleton '27

Nessa is a third-year student in the Communications and Media Studies program at Carleton, with a minor in Law. Nessa is into all things media-related, from podcasts to film and music. As a born and somewhat raised New Yorker, Nessa especially enjoys all things theatre, and even graduated from high school with an award and a bursary in recognition of her significant contributions to her high school's theatre club. As a communications and law student, Nessa plans to pursue a career in entertainment law, in hopes of continuing to defend the rights and work of some of the world’s most brilliant minds. Nessa spends her free time diving into various hobbies such as playing songs on the guitar or piano, listening to music or podcasts, going for runs, and even doing botany.