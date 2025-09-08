Meet our execs’ fall personalities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Familiar shades of green, brown and red, coat the sea of trees, reminding us of autumn’s arrival. Fall is a season of change, transition and starting anew. Yet we find traces of ourselves in everything around us — in the media we absorb, the apps we use and the people we meet. To give a proper and warm Her Campus welcome to the fall, our executive members are sharing which character from a book or TV show their fall personality most closely resembles.



Gabriella Rodrigues – President

If my fall personality were a TV show character, it would be Hermione Granger. When fall rolls around, my inner Hermione Granger comes out. Whether it’s cozying up with a warm drink and a good book, colour-coding my notes, or leaning into the “back-to-school” energy of the season, I can’t help but feel most like her in autumn. When the weather chills, I lean into the classic scarves like the ones Hermione and other Harry Potter characters are always spotted wearing. Plus, everyone knows it’s best to watch Harry Potter around fall/Halloween time! Hermione’s mix of studious focus and genuine warmth makes her the perfect reflection of my cozy, back-to-school fall energy.

Sophia Akitt – Vice president

There’s something about fall that makes life feel like a story in motion. The leaves turn, the days shorten, and suddenly I feel a restless kind of energy, like the season itself is daring me to create. My fall personality is most like Jo March from Little Women. Jo embodies the way autumn feels to me: bold and ambitious, but also tender in her quiet moments. She thrives in the in-between, between childhood and adulthood, between comfort and change and I think that’s what fall is all about. Like Jo, I catch myself scribbling down ideas in journals, chasing projects with stubborn passion, and romanticizing the little things, like a hot drink by the window as the trees shift their colours. For me, fall isn’t just a season it’s an invitation to grow, to write, and to embrace the chaos of becoming.

Lynn Robchinsky – Senior Editor

With fall right around the corner, I always find myself gravitating back towards that one Friends episode set on Thanksgiving when the group plays American football. Seeing those cozy sweaters, the belly-warming food and of course, the autumn leaves always pulls me right into fall mode. With that, I would say my fall personality most resembles Monica Geller. While Monica is a tad meticulous, her deep passion and curiosity, attention to detail and studious nature, are all qualities that I relate to and find myself embodying during the fall. With the new school year in session, Monica reminds me to continue pursuing my ambitions and keep motivated, even if you encounter hardships or setbacks. And a fun plus – Monica has the best fall outfits, from her plaid skirts to cute knit tops, so I definitely draw inspiration from her wardrobe, too!

Kaitlin Gruehl – Associate Editor

If I were at any other point in my life, the cool air making its advances would push me toward any sort of warmer, safer haven. However, as I begin the final year of my undergrad, I find myself drawn to feelings of spontaneity and eccentricity. For this reason, Clementine Kruczynski from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has been resonating with me this fall. Although I am not quite up to par with her intensity of emotions, I feel them slowly surfacing whenever I reminisce with my friends or do anything for the last time. As I evaluate and assemble my future with the wonderful options I have, my recollection strings me back in time. I am reminded of Clementine and her free spirit, combined with the baggage she carries in her head. Contrary to Clementine, however, I don’t think that sunshine would be the result of a spotless mind. The remembering is much more fun.

Aria Wilson – Associate Editor

Fall is such a fun season filled with cozy outfits and an awkward weather transition. I thought that being in my second year of university might make me outgrow some of my old traditions, but I still reread the Twilight series every autumn. I think the character that resonates the most with me is Bella Swan from Twilight. Her curiosity to learn more about the world while still trying to navigate her youth in a not-so-optimal situation continues to be an inspiration for my life, plus she’s got a cute outfit roster I can steal from. P.S. Team Edward 4 Life!

Joy Keke – Social media Director

There’s something about fall that makes me want to reset, refocus, and dive into ambition. As a third-year student, this season feels like the start of a new chapter full of challenges, growth, and late-night study sessions fuelled by coffee. My fall personality this year reminds me of Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls: curious, driven, and endlessly goal-oriented, always chasing the next opportunity while trying to balance school, friendships, and life. Like Rory, I aim to embrace this season with focus, determination, and a little bit of cosy charm, making the most of every moment on campus and beyond.

Brayden Murray – Social Media Executive

As the leaves begin to change and I settle back into my busy school schedule, I find myself channeling my inner Kat Stratford. 10 Things I Hate About You happens to be my favourite romantic comedy of all time, with classic tropes of the attractive bad-boy — the legend himself Heath Ledger — the snotty rich-boy, the privileged pretty-girl, and my personal favourite the angry feminist, played by beautiful talent Julia Stiles. Kat Stratford is a tough, slightly edgy, certainly thought-provoking, and highly emotional teenage girl navigating her way through high school. She is a confident fighter who loves her school work, but is always up to something mischievous. While Kat often takes things too far, I hope to resemble her dedication and empathetic energy as we start this fall semester.

Melissa Elmas – Social Media Executive

Whenever fall arrives, a sense of adventure and hopefulness is always invoked in me. I find myself romanticizing everything—the beginning of school, seasonal drinks, and the golden leaves scattered on the ground. The book character who best represents my fall personality is Anne Shirley from Anne of Green Gables. While Anne is far bolder than I will ever be, her curiosity for the world and ability to find the positive in everyday life reflects my mindset during this season. Like Anne, I love reading novels—especially in the fall, when stories feel even more alive.

Tejiri Obaze – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director

Fall is my favourite season, everything about it is so romantic. I find myself very appreciative of the warm colours, the crisp golden sunsets and the constant golden brown overcast. The dreariness and moodiness of the season makes me so happy. My favourite fall show would be The Vampire Diaries, the leather jackets, crisp autumn leaves, moody colouring and even moodier characters are so reminiscent of fall. I would be Damon, our personalities and wardrobe are alike as I am very sarcastic, my humour is sardonic, I am often moody and wryly witty, I also have a bomb leather jacket collection. And I’m also the eldest sibling and enjoy poking fun at my younger ones.

Kyanne Leroux – Marking Director

Every year, as the fall season inches closer, I am filled with excitement for the months to come. Warm colours taking over every scenic route I walk through, a colder atmosphere where wearing a cozy crewneck is just enough to beat the outdoor breeze, and warm drinks becoming the norm again, I feel at home. Reflecting on my fall personality, I find myself relating to Jess from New Girl. Someone who is admirably positive, Jess loves to romanticize her surroundings and truly seeks the good in everything. Like her, my fall personality seems to find positivity and admiration in all things surrounding me– whether it be bettering a heavy study session with a warm chai latte, or procrastinating by making mood boards on pinterest, when fall rolls around, I can so easily find the positive among the negatives. Similarly, Jess loves to coordinate her outfits based on her surroundings. Whenever I feel that first slight breeze indicating that fall is right around the corner, my oversized crewnecks and UGG boots will be the first to know.

Leolla Del Villano – Events Director

Every year, I fall in love with the cozy transition into the colder months. As the ochre leaves begin to cover my walkways, I find myself becoming more determined to chase success, find new opportunities, and have fun doing it. I always think that, if the seasons can change, so can I. At the same time, I find myself feeling an immense sense of nostalgia right around Halloween. That’s why my fall personality this year reminds me of Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo. While I love all the old Scooby-Doo movies, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island has long been one of my favourite movies, and, as usual, Daphne is driven, going to any length to prove herself and her merit. She’s also a bit clumsy, but always follows her intuition and is eager to help where she can. As I begin my third year of university, I feel like she perfectly reflects who I am at this point—ambitious, yet still knowing how to relax, have fun, and trust in myself.

Sinead McCloskey – Events Team Executive

If my fall personality were a TV show character, it would be Monica Geller from Friends. For me, the fall is usually more of a fresh start than any other time of year. It is the time I return to my university friend group, the time I plan everything I do in advance, and the time I declutter and deep clean. Monica is constantly cleaning and trying to keep her apartment tidy. Around the fall time, I always clean like crazy in an attempt to avoid the yearly flu. Similar to Monica, I try to hang out with friends as much as I possibly can at the beginning of fall, before my schoolwork becomes too chaotic, forcing me to study and do work on my own. Monica’s well-planned and put-together nature is how I hope to be year-round, but I typically revert back to being more relaxed and laid back, like Rachel or Phoebe, towards the spring and summer months.

Aliss Gangaram – Events Team Executive

My fall personality would be Flora from Winx Club. Like Flora, I enjoy the beauty of nature, leaves changing colours, the fresh air and the quiet of the season. Sometimes we are scared of changes due to our comfort zone; however, fall for me represents the season of change, and that change can be beautiful. Like trees that lose their leaves in fall, only to bloom again in spring and summer, nature reminds me that every ending is also the beginning of something new. Like Flora, I feel connected to nature and love taking care of animals. Also, I want to be Flora because of her wardrobe. As a seamstress and fashion lover, I love all of her dresses and how the theme of nature is connected to her character. Flora is who I want to be throughout my second year of university.

Sophia Rodrigues – Finance Director

There’s something about fall that makes me want to reset, refocus, and lean into ambition. With the start of my master’s degree, this fall feels like the beginning of a new chapter filled with both challenges and excitement. That’s why my fall personality reminds me of Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl. Her determination, ambition, and drive reflect the way I approach this fall season: goal-oriented, relentless, and unwilling to settle for less than my best. At the same time, Blair’s elegance and confidence mirror the way I like to carry myself through this season of change, embracing a balance of focus and sophistication as I take on new goals and step further into my professional identity.

Tolani Akinyanbola – Secretary

Every year as the summer winds down, I find myself looking forward to the cozy and transformative vibe of fall. It’s a season of new beginnings, letting go and stepping into bigger and better things, which is why my fall personality has to be Joan Clayton from Girlfriends. Somehow, the season just matches her vibe perfectly: cozy yet classy and ambitious yet warm. Fall is made for cozy sweaters and blazers, journaling with a glass of wine in hand and plotting those big moves. Joan’s mix of polished confidence and genuine warmth inspires me to tackle my goals head-on while still carving out time for laughter, friendships and those little self care rituals that make life feel balanced. She’s proof that you can be focused and fabulous and that’s the kind of energy I plan on carrying to the fall.

Ella Corbin – Podcast Director

If my fall personality were a character, I think I would embody Jo March from Little Women. She’s independent, full of energy, and always chasing the next adventure or idea. Her restless, creative energy really resides with me in the fall when everything around me is changing and inspiring new beginnings. Plus, I share her love for cozy moments—writing, reading, or just hanging out with friends while bundled in a blanket with a warm pumpkin-spiced drink. Jo’s mix of curiosity, drive, comfort, and fun-loving perfectly matches the way I like to embrace the autumn season—with excitement and cozy sweaters.

Nessa Wallace – Podcast Executive

If my fall personality were a character, I think it would be Rory Gilmore from the early 2000s drama Gilmore Girls. Both Rory’s character and her rich atmosphere truly capture best how I choose to spend the cooler months of the year—in a cozy sweater, with a warm drink, and a good book. As fall sets in, I tend to gravitate more towards academics, similar to Rory, with whom I resonate deeply. Most notably during her high school years, Rory is intensely motivated, curious and organized when it comes to her work, habits that I find especially shine during this time of year. In essence, the show encapsulates the coziness and comfort I love most about this season.

Grace Bestard – Podcast Executive

For me, fall represents the start of a new semester and a time to get serious about academics and routines. Topanga Lawrence, from the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, embodies confidence, intelligence, drive, and warmth— qualities I feel are surfacing within myself as I enter the fall months. Fall is a season of change and growth, and over the course of the show, Topanga grows from an eager young girl into a confident, mature woman while remaining true to herself. Starting university again each year has felt similar for me, as I’ve experienced a shift in maturity without losing my sense of identity. Topanga is excited by the small joys in life, and I’d like to think she would love pumpkin-flavoured drinks, cozy sweaters, a fresh pair of jeans, and the back-to-school excitement just as much as I do.

Thank you for reading the responses from our 2025-2026 HCC executive team! With fall invoking a sense of reflection for us, we invite you to do the same: which TV show or book character encapsulates your fall persona?