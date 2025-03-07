Listening to Pure Heroine: A Retrospective Review on How the Album Feels Today

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pure Heroine by Lorde is one of the albums that makes me feel alive every time I listen to it. I always go back to it for a sense of warmth, happiness, and nostalgia.

When Pure Heroine came out in 2013, it really made a splash by speaking out against the excess and artificiality of pop culture. In a time filled with party anthems and flashy visuals, Lorde’s simple sound and her honest take on fame connected with so many listeners looking for something real and genuine.

Let’s examine whether this album still holds up today and whether or not its themes are relevant.

Tennis Court: This song is my favorite from the entire album. It explores the contradictions of fame, youth, and success. Lorde has mentioned that it was partly inspired by a tennis court in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand. The tennis court symbolizes the structured and competitive environment of adulthood, reflecting the loss of carefree innocence. Just as the tennis court serves as a space for both play and competition, The struggle between youth and achievement is something that resonates with me profoundly, particularly when I reflect on the moments I’ve attempted to juggle my aspirations alongside my personal life. Lorde’s detached and almost hypnotic delivery reinforces the song’s underlying sense of alienation, creating a haunting reflection on coming of age in the spotlight. I can relate to this song deeply because it captures the challenges of growing up and navigating success. For me, growing up means figuring out how to separate my personal life from my professional life, a lesson I’ve recently had to learn, and I think many young adults can relate.

400 Lux: 400 Lux captures the essence of youthful freedom and the joy found in simple, intimate moments. The thing I love about this song is how it emphasizes living in the moment and finding joy in everyday moments, which I think is something very relevant in the current day.

Royals: Ah, yes, 2014’s favorite song. Lorde’s Royals is a commentary on wealth, fame, and societal expectations, delivered through a critique of mainstream culture’s obsession with luxury and excess. For me, this song relates to a kind of imposter syndrome that many, including me, can deal with when it comes to what it means to achieve happiness. Whether or not it is a personal pursuit of external or internal validation, I think these are themes that hold up well today.

Ribs: Lorde’s Ribs explores the complexities of growing up, particularly the bittersweet feeling of realizing how fleeting youth is. The song reflects on the uncertainty and fear of change, as well as the desire to hold onto innocence despite knowing that time moves forward. I relate to this song as how it relates to the fears and anxiety of growing up.

Buzzcut Season: Buzzcut Season by Lorde is rooted in Lorde’s memories of past summers; the song gets its title from buzz cuts her friends used to give each other. This song has a calming and soothing vibe to it, which is something I can remember about with the summers I had growing up. It reminds me of those hot summer days of me and my friends swinging on the playground which is definitely something I can relate to and its calm melodies I find soothing in this chaotic world.

Team: Team by Lorde is one of the first songs that I learned on the guitar. This magnetic electropop anthem shows the power of community, and being on each other’s team. This song really tugs at my heartstrings with its hypnotic and enchanting energy. It really helps to show that kind of naivety that exists in friend groups from younger years and its blissful euphoria.

Glory and Gore: One of my favorite songs that I listen to while working on my criminal law assignments. This song’s ominous energy helps add to its hypnotic tone which I find easy to get lost in. The song centers on the juxtaposition of the idea of glory and gore, and the highs and lows of human life that come with it.

Still Sane: This song centers the idea of working on Lorde’s reflection of her newfound fame and coming into the public eye. This is definitely a song I can relate to as a budding journalist and the stories I decide to tackle. I feel as though everyone who contributes to the media landscape has a breakthrough moment where they feel as though all eyes are on them, which can definitely be scary, and is definitely something I can relate to.

White Teeth Teens: In this song, “White Teeth Teens” symbolize the cool kids of society. I love the hypnotic tone of this song and in a way, it reminds me of the hypnotic need for acceptance.

World Alone: World alone follows a more calm tone than the other songs on the album. Its meaning lies in ultimately coming to terms with the tough reality of a world full of shallow people and finding solace in a few close friends. For me, this song shows the importance of growing up and finding the beauty in the small details, even in the world alone.

A decade on, Pure Heroine continues to be a remarkable reflection on youth, fame, and self-exploration. Its themes still hold relevance, demonstrating that Lorde tapped into something lasting. As I age, I contemplate: What lessons does Pure Heroine still offer regarding fame, maturation, and being present in the moment?