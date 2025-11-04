How to Journal During S.A.D. Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve once again made an inevitable return to the chilly autumn air and pumpkin spice latte season. Though November can be a whimsical month, with its changing leaves and cozy sweaters, S.A.D. season somehow manages to always squeeze its way in.

For those unfamiliar, Seasonal Affective Disorder is a mood disorder directly related to seasonal changes, most pronounced in the fall and winter seasons. As the days grow shorter, our time with the sun dwindles, along with our natural daily serotonin boost that the sun provides.

So, if you’ve noticed the subtle gloom which settles in yearly, rest assured, there’s a scientific explanation behind it. It’s normal to want to dig a hole and nestle into that despair—writing down all your feelings in your journal. In fact, I encourage it.

Most of my journal entries are a collection of my most neurotic, frenzied moments. That being said, it isn’t always ideal to ruminate on these heavy feelings every time they arise. It can be easy for your journal to become a gateway to the sadness you’re experiencing, but remember, you have control over this!

Journaling can be a form of play and inspiration even in the darker seasons. Get the serotonin you’re missing from the sun by jazzing up your journaling game. Journaling is known to improve mental health by reducing stress and processing emotions.

You can read more about the incentives of journaling, HERE. This article offers creative ideas and prompts to inspire your journaling career—let’s jump in!

Before you begin, it’ll be helpful to have some tools in your back pocket to aid in ensuring a smooth and enjoyable process. Consider acquiring some of the following:

Your favourite journal

Scissors

Glue/Tape

Pencil crayons/markers/pastels/coloured pens

Your favourite playlist

A warm drink

1. Junk journal

This involves collecting scraps, recycled materials, and important mementos over time and gluing them into your journal. You can use them to create a collage, write a story about the “junk,” or simply just glue it in there for memory’s sake. These scraps can be stickers on fruit, concert tickets, bus passes, tags from clothing, and just about ANYTHING. So, before you go to throw something out, ask yourself, “Can I put this in my journal?”

2. Collaging

Grab some old magazines, old books, and even old journal entries. Cut out images and words that resonate with you and create a collage by layering pieces on top of and beside one another. The collage can have a theme, or it can simply be a mirage of pieces you like.

3. Lists

Lists are a fun way of organizing and keeping track of your interests. Create lists about your current favourite books, movies, songs, and foods. From lists of what you want to do that week, to places you’ve visited, and celebrity crushes. It is fun to look back on your entries and see how your interests have changed and remained consistent from month to month.

4. Silly little drawings

Don’t worry about what they look like; you don’t have to be good at something to enjoy it. Can’t think of what to draw? Find it on Pinterest.

5. Brain Dump

Is your mind constantly racing with thoughts? Have anxiety? Pour it all out in a brain dump. Random, incoherent thoughts are welcome here. No organization is needed. Let it all out, make space in your brain and feel the relief.

6. Monthly Recap

Keep track of the best moments of your life through monthly recap pages. Insert stories and drawings of your favourite moments, what you did, who you saw, what you learned, etc.

7. An introduction page

I recommend doing this on your very first page of your journal. Write your name, age, and the date you started the journal. Draw a little cartoon version of yourself or glue in a picture instead. This is an introduction to the pages of your mind; an introduction page helps make your personal stamp on the journal.

As the days grow darker and colder, you always have your magnificent journaling to rely on. Remember, it’s your journal; there is no right way to do it, so try to focus on the good. Grab a pen, maybe some friends, and let your imagination take over. Happy journaling!