The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

The costumes, the parties, the candy, the decorations, the spooky movies – who doesn’t love Halloween? Except for one little problem: it lands right during midterm season.

Do you find yourself deliberating whether to go to that party or study for the midterm you have the next day? Or would you rather be in bed watching Michael Myers come back from the dead (seriously how does he do it)?

The good news is, you can enjoy the Halloween season while keeping up your midterm grades. Plus, it doesn’t have to be super stressful- time management is an important skill that allows students to balance school and life. Follow these simple steps and you won’t be spooked by your grades.

have a Halloween study sesh Invite over an equally stressed-friend, bake some Pillsbury Halloween cookies, and have Michael Jackson playing in the background for a perfect Halloween study sesh. The cookies are on theme and super easy to make and will provide for a great study snack! Take a break after your studying and watch a horror movie with your study-buddy. TAKE FRIDAY OFF A rule I abide by is taking Friday night off to relax and get a break before continuing studying on the weekend. This lines up perfectly since Halloween is on a Thursday! You can still celebrate Halloweekend on Friday night- just make sure to study on Thursday! DECORATE YOUR SPACE Put some string lights, mini pumpkins, and light pumpkin spice scented candles when studying to create a festive atmosphere. It’ll make your studying more fun and productive when you have a clean, decorated space. set goals What better way to reward yourself from studying long hours by rewarding yourself with Halloween fun! Set a goal to finish a certain amount of studying before your Halloween party, and when you hit that goal, go to the party knowing you accomplished so much. planning Be aware of all your due dates in advance and any Halloween festivities you were invited to. List them on a calendar- either on your phone or on paper- or in a cute planner.

Start studying early- so that even if you decide to go to a party the day before a big assignment, you already have multiple days of study info memorized and in your head!

Happy Halloween, and good luck on your midterms!