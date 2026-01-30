HCC execs share which winter accessories they are

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
❄️🧣🧦👢🧤🧥

It’s that time of the year when we trade in our cute, light jackets for big, clunky coats. While this chilly season can make putting together outfits slightly uninspired, every accessory holds its own special charm, turning a dull look into a trendy one. That’s why our execs are embracing this winter season by sharing what accessories best capture their vibes. 

Gabriella Rodrigues – President 🧤

Hats, scarves, and puffer coats are the epitome of winter fashion. They’re the ones most people tend to think of when they picture winter accessories. If I were a winter accessory, I would be a pair of fluffy mittens. As someone with chronic icicles for fingers, a good pair of mittens is a must. And I LOVE matching my hat or scarves to my gloves. My favourite pair is a reflection of my personality–fuzzy, warm, and pink.

Sophia Akitt – Vice President 👜

If I were a winter accessory, I’d be a big purse built for real weather. Structured, weather-resistant, with proper zippers. The kind that can handle snow, slush, and long days without sacrificing what’s inside. It’s big enough for books, a laptop, and whatever else the day demands, but still intentional in its styling. I like accessories that feel lived-in and practical, but never careless. A bag that does the heavy lifting while still leaving room to show personality through the details.

Lynn Robchinsky – Senior Editor ❄️

The one winter accessory that best represents me is earmuffs; I care about comfort, but still want to look cute, I try my best to warm up people’s days, I find myself to be soft when need be, and while I am not the biggest fan of the cold, I try to be practical, but add a little pizzazz.

Kaitlin Gruehl – Associate Editor 🧦

A winter accessory that best captures me is fuzzy, patterned socks. I tend to keep to myself, and oftentimes, my full personality isn’t on display when I first meet someone. Once I take the time to cross my legs or take my shoes off at a friend’s house, a lot of my true character can shine. Also, they’re just fun to wear!

Aria Wilson – Associate Editor 🕶️

I think if I were to be any winter accessory, I’d be a pair of sunglasses. It might seem unexpected and summery, but the bright white snow reflection gives me headaches from squinting all day. Besides, who doesn’t want to throw a little swag into a cold and gloomy day? A cute pair of sunnies stops the wind from reaching my eyes and keeps me smiling.

Brayden Murray – Social Media Director 🧣

I think the scarf best represents me with its chic nature and easy accessibility. I just started consistently wearing a beautiful white scarf that I was given last Christmas. I pair it with my men’s Levi’s jacket. My favourite style is a mix of masculine and feminine; the more masculine jacket and the more feminine scarf pair well together and can be dressed up or dressed down. It is a simple way to ensure my winter style is consistent with my style in other seasons. 

Person Wearing Gray and White Socks Near Brown Fireplace
Photo by Taryn Elliot from Pexels

Joy Keke – Social Media Executive 🧥

The winter accessory that best represents me is my white winter jacket. It’s cozy, stylish, and makes a statement while keeping me warm. Just like this jacket, I try to stand out positively, staying practical but always bringing a little brightness to the season.

Zahraa El-Moussaoui – Social Media Executive ❄️

If I were a winter accessory, I would definitely be a vintage fur coat! Fur coats are the epitome of chic and classy, but will also keep you comfy and cozy! I feel as though this represents me because of my love for fashion, thrifting, and vintage accessories.

Tejiri Obaze – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director ❄️

I would be a black fur coat, with a silver belt and velvet patterns. Regal, stylish, unique, warm, and functional. All black in the winter is such a beautiful contrast; I love the silhouette the colour creates—it’s my favourite colour after all.

Kyanne Leroux – Marketing Director 🧥

My most cherished accessory when it comes to styling myself for winter would definitely be my go-to winter jacket. As someone who will always choose style over practicality, my jacket will always be the focus of my outfit, whether it is 5 degrees or -30. That said, while others dread putting on a coat which covers their carefully crafted outfit during the colder months, I use it as an opportunity to elevate my outfit.

Leolla Del Villano – Events Director 👖

I’m from further up north, where it regularly gets to -30 or colder, so I was accustomed to never leaving the house without a pair of snow pants. They’re warm, comfortable, and make you feel like you have nothing to worry about! My favourite pair was bright blue, and even now that’s one of my favourite colours. If I were a winter accessory, I’d definitely be a pair of bright and warm snow pants!

Sinead McCloskey – Events Team Executive 🧤

If I were a winter accessory, I would be a pair of gloves. The perfect winter outfit cannot be complete without them; they are thoughtful, practical, and warm without being smothering. I like to think I’m helpful and useful without being overwhelming, just like a good pair of winter gloves.

Aliss Gangaram – Events Team Executive ❄️

If I were a winter accessory, I would definitely be a big leopard-print jacket, straight out of old Hollywood. Winter can feel really dull and grey, especially with the constant cold and cloudy skies, so I like adding something fun and bold to my outfits. Even when it’s freezing, I still want to enjoy what I’m wearing.

woman wearing puffer jacket and hat fashion in Bristol
Photo by EIELEI on Unsplash

Sophia Rodrigues – Finance Director 🧦

If I were a winter accessory, I’d be a pair of patterned fuzzy socks. Warm, comforting, and always there when you need them. They’re the kind of thing that makes cold days feel a little easier. I love that they’re practical, but let your personality show in a small, fun way. I’m the kind of person that people always feel comfortable coming to, and I like bringing a little encouragement and fun wherever I go.

Tolani Akinyanbola – Secretary 🧣

If I were a winter accessory, I would be a statement scarf. It adds warmth and individuality to any outfit without trying too hard. I love the concept of being something that makes people feel comfortable while also bringing some colour and personality into everyday situations.

Ella Corbin – Podcast Director 🧤

If I were a winter accessory, I’d be mittens—soft, reliable, and always there to keep things warm when it matters most. My favourite pair of SuperPuff mittens proves that sometimes the simplest things can make a huge difference—like brushing the snow off my car when I’m too lazy to use the brush (they’re waterproof!)

Nessa Wallace – Podcast Executive🧣

I feel like the winter accessory that best represents me is a big, cozy scarf. It’s low effort, practical, and honestly a little underrated. Whether I’m going to an early class or running around the city, a good scarf really just makes everything easier.

Grace Bestard – Podcast Executive 🥽

If I were a winter accessory, I would be a cute pair of pink ski goggles. Not only do I love to ski all winter, I’m also protective, fun, and adventurous. A good pair of ski goggles is a cute accessory for a winter festival and of course, keeps your ski fit cute and warm.

❄️🧣🧦👢🧤🧥

From all of us at HCC, we hope you are staying fashionably warm during these colder months. As you rush out the door for your 8:30 lecture or get ready for a night out, we encourage you to consider what winter accessory is your go-to and how it possibly embodies you!

