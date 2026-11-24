This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Writers of fiction offer a glimpse into the lives of women forgotten by history, those only in the footnotes of textbooks. The historical fiction genre reflects real stories and blends them with invented plots or characters.

Novels of the genre offer much to learn from cultures that are oceans apart or time periods separated by centuries. In a world that can appear disjointed, the theme of erased women appears everywhere.

The following seventeen books have the power to expand your worldview about the forgotten women of history.

1. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Told through the eloquent, lyrical prose of Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet” explores the story of Shakespeare’s wife: the woman behind the world’s most famous writer.

She never names the playwright, instead O’Farrell breathes life into Agnes, writing of her love and loss in a convoluted marriage. It’s a stunning depiction of life in the late 1500s England, a world where the bubonic plague ravages.

Agnes’ grief in the loss of their child is present in Shakespeare’s writings. If not for the wife, the world would have never known the man.

2. The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline

After a months-long voyage across oceans, female English convicts arrive in Australia for their imprisonment. Their lives intertwine with an Indigenous girl, stolen from her home.

“The Exiles” is a tragic story of colonial displacement and the resilience of women under the class and gender hierarchy of 1840s British society.

3. Words Spoken True by Anne Broyles

Based on the Trail of Tears, the forced removal of thousands of Indigenous peoples from their ancestral land between 1830 and 1850 in southeastern United States, “Words Spoken True” follows a fourteen year-old girl’s experience along the 2,000 km route during the harsh of winter. It’s a story of death but also desperate survival and a girl determined to keep her community’s memory alive.

4. The Midwife of Auschwitz by Anna Stuart

“The Midwife of Auschwitz” takes place in Nazi-occupied Poland during WW2, centred in the Łódź Ghetto and the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

It’s a heartbreaking account of a Jewish nurse who meets an imprisoned midwife while in the camp, based on the real-life Polish midwife Stanisława Leszczyńska, who delivered approximately 3,000 babies at Auschwitz with zero deaths during childbirth.

The sequel, “The Midwife of Berlin,” explores the babies that the women saved.

“Remember – our only weapon is to stay alive and to stay alive we must love and we must give and, I’m afraid, we must hurt.” – Anna Stuart, The Midwife of Auschwitz

5. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See

Inspired by the true story of a female physician in the Ming dynasty China and her 1511 medical text “Miscellaneous Records of a Female Doctor,” “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” is a story of a woman who ignores traditions and pushes boundaries.

6. The Shadow King by Maaza Megiste

Set during the second Italo-Ethiopian War in Ethiopia from 1935 to 1941, “The Shadow King” highlights the overlooked combat roles of women in war and their resistance against colonialism.

7. The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar

The dual timeline of “The Map of Salt and Stars” explores the present-day Nour as she moves back to Syria with her family and the 12th century Rawiya who disguises herself as a boy to become an apprentice to a mapmaker.

As Nour flees violence in Syria and Rawiya sets out on charting the world, the two girls travel along identical routes, separated by 800 years.

It’s a coming of age story that imagines the resilience and determination of girls, no matter the era.

7. Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood

Captivating in its unease, “Alias Grace” is the tale of real-life Irish immigrant Grace Marks, sentenced to life in the Kingston Penitentiary for the murder of her employer. Atwood leaves Grace’s guilt ambiguous as she writes of a doctor’s quest to recover Grace’s memories of the murder.

8. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell

Dread looms over the narrative of “The Marriage Portrait,” haunting Lucrezia, much like her fate from birth. She’s the daughter of a powerful family in 1550s Florence, bound by expectations to marry.

Just one year into her marriage, the reader feels Lucrezia’s fear as she is convinced her husband, the Duke of Ferrara, is going to kill her.

More unsettling, though, is the real Lucrezia de’Medici who died suspiciously at the age of sixteen, overshadowed by the powerful men in her life. O’Farrell brings her portrait to life.

“He says again that he will not hurt her, she must not be scared, he will not hurt her, he will not, he promises, the words whispered in his new rasping voice. And then he hurts her anyway.” – Maggie O’Farrell, The Marriage Portrait

8. In the Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez

Set in the Dominican Republic during the 1960s regime of Rafael Trujillo, “In the Time of Butterflies” is inspired by the four Mirabel sisters, three of which were killed by the regime, leading to outrage that caused Trujillo’s assassin.

9. Daughters of the Deer by Danielle Daniel

“Daughters of the Deer” is set in the Algonquin territories during the 17th century, centering on Marie, a healer of the Bear Clan who marries a French settler out of the alliance’s benefit for her peoples. Their daughter is caught between worlds, and the novel imagines the sacrifices of women who are completely forgotten.

10. The Women by Kristen Hannah

Kristen Hannah’s “The Women” focuses on women in the Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War, and their overlooked contributions and trauma from the war.

Many of Hannah’s other novels explore the untold narratives of women throughout history, such as “The Nightingale” and “The Four Winds.”

11. The Dovekeepers by Alice Hoffman

A tale of four resourceful women, “The Dovekeepers” is an ancient story of survival. Set in the year 70 C.E, the novel illustrates the Siege of Masada and the intersection of desperate women, all of whom have secrets to keep.

12. Fire Sword and Sea by Vanessa Riley

A pirate — but it’s a Black woman in the 1670s. “Fire Sword and Sea” is based on the real life Jacquotte Delehaye, who escaped marriage by disguising herself as a man to become a pirate, raiding the Caribbean and amassing a fortune. She turns on the lifestyle in pursuit of liberation, though, when fellow pirates enter the slave trade.

“You and I are the currency exchanged all over the world for food or water or medicine” – Vanessa Riley, Fire Sword and Sea

13. Jude and Diana by Sharon Robart-Johnson

“Jude and Diana” is the sad reimagining of an 1801 murder trial in Nova Scotia, where a slave-owning family is accused of Jude’s murder.

14. Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery by Brom

A dark, folklore tale of witches, “Slewfoot” is the story of an Englishwoman accused of witchery in a rural Puritan farming settlement in 1666 Colonial New England. She faces little freedom in a society controlled by fear, until she discovers a mysterious spirit in the woods.

15. Equal of the Sun by Anita Amirrezvani

Inspired by the real Princess Pari Khan Khanum, “Equal of the Sun” follows the princess in 1570s Iran after her father dies and fails to name an heir. The novel explores how women wield influence and power within a patriarchal court.

Novels of the historical fiction genre are gateways to a forgotten world, and the women that were left behind. Their stories were overlooked and undervalued, but the women of history have refused to to disappear. Their legacies live on in the novels on our bookshelves. To read their words is to remember.