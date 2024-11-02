Crushes in college: The love and the pain of being delusional

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crushes – we all know them, and most of us have experienced them at some point. To me crushes have always been a fun part of life, it’s not as serious as a committed relationship and allows you to daydream more about the what ifs of the future with that person.

However, this can become a problem, especially if the crush is one-sided or the person is unavailable. That’s when the pain starts to come in. The crushing realization that everything you had imagined is just that – a fantasy.

It all started with a guy in my freshman-year journalism class. He wasn’t someone I’d expect to fall for — he was quiet, loved photography, and tended to keep to himself, making him difficult to read. Yet, perhaps it was his mysterious nature that drew me in; suddenly, he was the only person on my mind.

Whenever I saw them in lectures, I would tell myself that we were destined to have some grand love story. It was almost as if I could see it unfold: he’d see that we were perfect for each other, and we’d have this epic whirlwind romance. The problem? He barely even knew my name.

When I finally moved on, I felt relieved mixed embarrassment from my rampant imagination. My college crush wasn’t love, but an emotional learning. It was a reminder of how easy it is to mistake daydreams for genuine connections, especially in the fast-paced, exciting, and confusing world of college.

To me, crushes can be an emotional rollercoaster of love, pain, and self-reflection. But in a way, they can teach vulnerability and remind us why it’s important to take action rather than live in the safety of daydreams. It also teach us to see love differently — as less a fairy tale and more as a journey filled with the twists and turns that make life, despite all the love and pain, so worthwhile.