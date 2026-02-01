Battling the Winter Uglies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter uglies—a term coined for that feeling you get when the temperature, as well as our motivation drops, and all we want to do is stay inside. It becomes harder to find cute outfits, our skin and hair get dry and itchy, leading to that “ugly” feeling.

Don’t fear the winter uglies, because you can fight back against them! Here are five things I do to make myself feel a little prettier during the winter months.

Slugging Slugging is a technique to combat dry, dull skin. After applying all my skincare, I like to take a barrier balm and apply it all over my face to lock in my skincare and moisturizer, including on my lips. If you use this technique, you’ll wake up with glowing skin. cottonbro via Pexels Here are my favourite options for a barrier balm: Rhode Barrier butter Aquaphor Vaseline Cicaplast Baume B5 by La Roche Posay Hair masks and oiling Not only does our skin get dry during the winter, but our hair does too. Shampoo and conditioner just won’t cut it during the colder months. Before you wash your hair, apply a hydrating pre-wash hair oil to your scalp. I like Holi Roots pre-wash hair oil or Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Oil. To your end, apply argan oil if you have thinner hair or coconut oil if you have thick hair. OGX has some great options. I like to massage the oil into my hair, put my hair in a bun and leave the oil on for 3-4 hours before washing it out. After shampoo, apply a good coat of hair mask and leave it in for at least five minutes. I like Shea Moisture, Briogeo or Amika hair masks. Find your style It may be tempting to drown in oversized hoodies and sweatpants during the winter, but with all the inspiration for cute winter fits out there, I recommend trying them out at least once a week. You would be surprised at how much a cute outfit can be the ultimate mood booster. Check out this post from HCC’s Instagram for winter layering tips to keep you warm and stylish this winter: View this post on Instagram “I’m Cold” makeup This style of makeup is simplistic and perfect for winter. Start with lots of skin prep—hydrating serum, moisturizer, and lip balm. Apply a lighter shade of skin tint to give the impression that you’re pale from the cold. Apply a pink or red blush or cheek tint on your nose and the apples of your cheeks so it looks like you’re flushed from the cold. Use a brightening concealer. Apply a red lip tint and a super shiny gloss. Do your lashes and brows as you prefer. To top it all off, I recommend using the Fenty diamond bomb for the perfect silvery winter highlighter. Photo by Adrienn from Pexels Exercise This winter, I’ve been in the gym more than ever. In the winter, it’s hard to get outside due to the cold, and it can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation. Exercise releases oxytocin, the calming chemical. I combine mostly weightlifting, a bit of cardio, and eating lots of protein to gain muscle and boost my confidence too! Photo by ?ULE MAKARO?LU from Unsplash

Keeping up these habits during the winter will hopefully help dispel those ugly feelings and keep us happy until summertime!