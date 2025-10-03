Five Tips For First-Years to Stay Healthy and Hydrated at Panda

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Carleton Ravens versus the uOttawa Gee-Gees football game connects university students across the city for start-of-year festivities. Given the toll that the day of Panda can take on the body, here are five tips to stay safe on October 5.

1. Wake up EARLY!

While the game itself starts at noon, waking up early ensures that you and your friends make it to the game on time (if not early). You want to give yourself plenty of time to shower and get ready for the day without being in a rush. Start off the day with a full and balanced breakfast. You want to prepare your stomach for what’s to come and a hearty breakfast is the best way to start. TD Place allows you to bring in an empty refillable water bottle or a sealed plastic water bottle. Water is essential to maintaining energy and rehydrating under the sun throughout the day. Grab your tickets and don’t forget to wear your best red, white, and black to represent Carleton at every turn!

2. Plan your travel

Panda weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for Ottawa, overwhelming the city with traffic. Regardless if you are taking OC Transpo, an Uber, or are driving yourself, plan to leave early to beat city delays. Many game attendees will take the bus or train. If you are one of them, prepare for a slightly uncomfortable, shoulder-to-shoulder trip. Ottawa drivers, prepare for slow-moving traffic and limited parking. Plan ahead by finding two or three potential parking lots that are within walking distance of TD Place. The stadium offers its own parking, located at 106 Exhibition Way. The Lansdowne Parking lot also offers numerous parking spots within walking distance from TD Place, at Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

3. Eat & Enjoy

You’ve made it to the game, sit back, relax, and enjoy! Take a look at your tickets and find your seats. Beware you’re not in enemy territory, wild Gee-Gee’s can be vicious. All jokes aside, be kind to the people around you; you will see them again. Panda Game may entice university students, but TD Place does not provide student-friendly pricing. If you are planning to eat at the game, prepare your pockets for one expensive hot dog. Most importantly, come to the game ready to scream and shout, bellowing with Carleton pride!

4. Glam Up & go out

No matter who wins or loses, Panda is an opportunity to relax and unwind at the start of your busy school year. Many people take the opportunity to get dressed up and go out dancing with friends. If you are planning a night on the town for October 5, drink water, pace yourself, and stick with people you trust. Ottawa’s go-to night clubs will be overwhelmed with students, so be prepared to stand in line. However, Ottawa offers many other activities and attractions for a more personal (and potentially more affordable) evening. Lansdowne has a broad selection of restaurants, at varying price ranges, for a more intimate Panda celebration. Regardless of your Panda plans, try to take advantage of the weekend as a time to spend with people you love.

5. Fuel up & File out

The cherry on top of every night out is a grease-filled meal for the ride home. Depending on your evening plans, Elgin Street Diner offers an affordable meal at all hours of the evening. If you are in the mood for fast food, one of Ottawa’s countless shawarma spots, such as Bank Street Shawarma, will provide a delicious and filling meal. As the night comes to a close, stick with your group and head home. Don’t forget to take off your makeup, finish up your skincare, and chug a bottle of water before heading to bed. You have class tomorrow!