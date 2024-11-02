5 Myths to Bust about Periods!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women can sync up on their periods

Many people believe that women can sync up on their periods if they are living in close quarters or are close friends, but this is actually false! A 2006 study documented Chinese women living in dorms together for over a year and found that even if they did happen to get their period at the same time, it was purely due to chance. Every woman’s cycle is different and unfortunately, we aren’t Bluetooth.

You can’t get pregnant on your period

False! The chances are slim, but they’re still there. While the likelihood of getting pregnant in the earlier days of your period, specifically 1-2, is nearly zero, it increases with each day. Sperm can stay in your body for up to 5 days, so if you had sex towards the end of your period, you could potentially conceive 4 or 5 days later with early ovulation. The solution? Stay safe and always use protection.

Sharks will smell your period blood and come eat you

Welcome to my biggest fear! This one is half true. Sharks have a fantastic sense of smell and yes, therefore they can smell period blood – plus urine and other bodily fluids. However, there is no evidence that it will increase your chances of getting eaten (and sharks rarely eat people). Also, it’s totally okay to swim on your period! All you need to do is use the right products, whether that be tampons, menstrual cups, or period swimwear. Make sure to change them when you’re done, too.

Taking medication for menstrual cramps is bad and means you’re weak

Absolutely not! Modern medicine was invented for a reason – pop those pills. Even if your mother or aunt insists on going “au natural” and refuses to take pain meds, that doesn’t mean you have to feel guilty and follow in her footsteps. The most effective pain medication for periods is ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) and naproxen sodium (Aleve). It is recommended to take the medication as soon as you feel cramps or even a day before you start your period.

Period blood is dirty

Nope! Period blood is just blood mixed with the lining of your uterus. Not dirty at all, just a little different than the blood we see from a cut or scrape. Therefore, you don’t need to clean your vagina! Vaginas aren’t dirty or gross either, just another body part that serves a purpose in our body. In fact, vaginas are actually self-cleaning, so there’s no need to wash it specifically. However, the vulva, which is the part outside your vagina, can be washed with clean water.

Remember, periods are normal and nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about! It is very important to be informed and knowledgeable about your body and its health – your body is only trying to do its job. Keep it safe!