5 Films to Get You Back into The School Spirit

As the weather gets cooler and the leaves start to turn, there’s no better way to make going back to class a little bit more cinematic than a good movie. Here are five of my top favourite films that help get me back into the school spirit!

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Nothing screams back to school quite like that first trip to Hogwarts! From the sorting ceremonies to the gleaming candlelit halls and the fall scenery, this movie is one of the most perfect ways to kick off the school year, adding magic back into the start of classes.

2. Legally Blonde (2001)

If one thing proves back-to-school season is about reinvention, it’s Legally Blonde. This early 2000s film follows Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), who trades her sunny California sorority for the ivy-covered halls of Harvard Law School. Elle’s journey from sorority queen to Harvard Law is the perfect reminder that school is a great time for growth and finding your way!

3. Little Women (2019)

Though not set in any classrooms, the March sisters truly help capture the essence of learning, ambition, and self-discovery. Mixed with the cozy New England landscape, Little Women is a great choice for a study break or movie night.

4. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen truly delivers a relatable take on the feeling of growing up. From the awkward moments and trying to fit in, very few movies can truly nail the highs and lows of student life like this one does. As the year begins, it shows how the journey through life isn’t always easy, and we’re all going through it together.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This witty rom-com screams high school vibes, mixed with a little bit of Shakespeare, and a lot of drama! This cliquey high school classic truly highlights the importance of mixing silly and social moments with hitting the books.

Whether you’re into comedies like 10 Things I Hate About You or more serious and profound movies like Little Women, there is something on this list for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your favourite snacks, close your books, invite a friend, and let these films remind you of the magic in starting the school year!