Ten Things to do in Ottawa

Moving to a new city can feel overwhelming. Once you get settled, you may begin to think about exploring your new home, but you don’t know where to start. On the contrary, having lived in the same city for a while may feel a bit dull, as if there’s “nothing to do.” So whether you’re a student who just moved to Ottawa from out of town, or have been hanging around for a while and are tired of the same old ByWard Market scene, keep reading for ten things to try out in the city.

To appeal to my fellow student audience, I’ve taken a few factors into consideration: affordability, accessibility, and seasonality. With a few exceptions, I’ve scouted as many activities as possible that are either free of charge or include a student discount, are walking distance from campus or within OC Transpo’s bus route, and are winter-friendly to align with study terms.

I’ve also organized the activities into three categories based on their group sizes and adherence to the target factors: Solo, Duos and Trios; Made it Out the Groupchat; and Treat Yo’ Self. Now that we’ve covered the basic framework, let’s kick off with our first category.

Solos, Duos and Trios

As the name suggests, these sets of activities are ideal for dates, groups of three, or those who enjoy some occasional alone time.

1. Rideau Canal Skateway

We’ll start strong with one of Ottawa’s most well-known winter attractions: skating on the Rideau Canal. This is among my favourite things to do as a Carleton student, as it checks off all three boxes—affordability, accessibility, and seasonality. It usually lasts from the end of the fall term to the middle of the winter term, perfect for out-of-town students.

It is right underneath campus—I usually cross Bronson and walk down Canal Woods to reach one of the Colonel By entrances. Finally, it costs nothing if you have your own skates. But not to worry if you’re without a pair! There are a couple of rental booths along the skate way that are priced at $33 for two hours of skating, plus $8 if you want to check your boots.

The only tricky part here is that the booths are no longer a hop across the street from campus, and in fact, they don’t really have a specific address at all, since they’re on ice. Luckily, I’ve scouted key landmarks they’re located near, and all you’ll need is your U-Pass to get to them.

The closest booth to campus is just off Fifth Avenue, across from the Canal Ritz restaurant near Lansdowne Park. The best bus route from campus is the 7 to St-Laurent if you get off at Bank/Fifth. The second booth is right underneath the Mackenzie King Bridge, across Colonel By from the Westin hotel. The 7 to St-Laurent is also a good route if you get off at Elgin/Wellington, or you could take the 10 to Main and get off at Mackenzie King B.

Once you get yourself settled with your equipment, enjoy your skate with amazing views of the city. Don’t forget to stop for a Beavertail and hot chocolate!

2. Gatineau Park and Ski Hills

Another great nature-themed activity to do alone or in small groups is at Gatineau Park and nearby ski hills. This is compatible with every season as it suits hiking and biking in the warmer months, and accommodates cross-country and downhill skiers in the winter. With that said, the price varies depending on your activity of choice. While hiking is free, biking and cross-country skiing require equipment. If you don’t already have your own, rentals are provided. Relais Plein Air offers tandem, mountain, and electric bikes starting at $22.95, as does Nomades du Parc starting at $44.95. Relais Plein Air also offers cross-country skis starting at $18.95.

Downhill skiing would be the most expensive activity of the bunch, considering you’d have to purchase a lift pass on top of your equipment. Depending on the hill, you can expect full ski or snowboard rentals (boots and helmet included) to range from $30-$50, and a 4-hour day pass to range from $30-$60. The only box that this type of activity does not at least partly check off is distance. Seeing as these hills are at least 15 minutes across the Quebec border, it is unfortunately not covered by OC Transpo’s bus route.

A car is therefore recommended for the commute. Gatineau Park (for hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing) is the nearest at 12km or a 25-minute drive from campus. For the ski hills, Camp Fortune is nearest at 26km or 35 minutes from campus, followed by Centre Vorlage (cheapest for equipment rentals and lift passes) at 42km or 40 minutes, Mont Cascades at 32km or 45 minutes, and Sommet Edelweiss at 48km or 45 minutes.

3. Museum Visits

Next up are museums: classic, though often overlooked. This option also accommodates all three factors, as it’s available all year round, is quite affordable with most places providing student discounts for $15-$20, and is mostly accessible by bus. Since there are plenty of places to choose from, I’ll highlight my favourites over the years.

For art enthusiasts, the National Gallery of Canada offers events, activities, and seasonal exhibits. There are many events and activities this winter. Spaghetti Chorus is a “Slow communication device that transforms voice messages into music, intermingling along a luminous thread,” says NGO. Drawing in the Galleries is another option. It is a space where you can use the gallery’s collections to inspire your own creations. To get here, I recommend taking the 7 to St-Laurent until the Elgin/Wellington stop.

For those drawn to science, the Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada Science and Technology Museum, and Canada Aviation and Space Museum are great options. At the Museum of Nature, explore a variety of biology collections ranging from zoology, palaeobiology, geology, and botany. Take the 7 to St-Laurent once again, getting off at Bank/Flora. The Science and Technology Museum’s focus topics include transportation, medicine, communications, and agriculture.

Don’t miss the Steam exhibit of the famous locomotives or that of the Crazy Kitchen. The 10 to Hurdman until Riverside 2A, followed by the 5 to Elmvale until Smyth/Othello, will take you here. The Aviation and Space Museum will walk you through Canada’s aerospace history, from behind-the-scenes tours to their roles in wars and space. The 7 to St-Laurent is your best bet again until the St-Laurent/Hemlock stop.

For those with an interest in history, we have the Canadian Museum of History and Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum. The History Museum currently offers exhibits on impressionism, cultures of Canada, and Indigenous histories. Activities on the history of hockey and the Grand Hall are also available over the coming months. This museum is located just across the Quebec border, but you can easily get there by taking the 2 North to Bayview until Dow’s Lake, followed by the 8 to Gatineau until Laurier/Élisabeth-Bruyère.

The Diefenbunker is what I find to be the most fascinating museum on this list, as it was previously an underground communications headquarters during the Cold War. Not only do they offer traditional exhibits detailing the history of Canada throughout this war, but you can also book escape room activities in the bunker from Thursdays to Sundays. The one downside about this location is that it is unfortunately not accessible by bus, and around 39km or a 35-minute drive from campus.

4. Dow’s Lake Boat Rentals

The final activity on this list is boat rentals on Dow’s Lake. While this is a summer-exclusive sport, it is a very close commute from campus. You could take the 2 North to Bayview until Dow’s Lake, or even opt for the 25-minute walk. Boat options include kayaks (1-2 people), canoes (two people), stand up paddle boards (one person per board), or pedal boats (2-3 people), and the prices range from $20-$35 for one hour, with an additional $20 for every extra hour. I’ve personally tried pedal boating in the past and had an amazing experience.

Made it Out of the Groupchat

The following activities are more accommodating for larger groups of 4-10, and very fitting for different seasons and holidays.

5. Dow’s Lake Tulip Festival

We’ll stick to the summer Dow’s Lake theme for our first activity with the annual Tulip Festival. While this event runs in May and misses the end of the winter term, it’s definitely worth checking out if you happen to be around for the summer. Dozens of various tulip beds are arranged along the canal, with floral shops and food trucks spread out along the path. Every local’s Instagram feed is beautiful this time of year. Despite the less-than-ideal timing, the event is completely free to attend and the same 25-minute walk or 2 North to Bayview until Dow’s Lake bus ride from campus.

6. Lansdowne Christmas Market

Further down the canal is, of course, Lansdowne, where farmers’ markets are held year-round. Here, I’ll specifically touch on the Christmas Market, which runs on weekends from mid-November to after Christmas. This event is once again free to attend, with over 50 vendors stationed along the complex selling a range of products, including but not limited to handmade decorations, winter accessories, soaps and candles, artisanal foods and hot drinks. The area is beautifully decorated with holiday lights and props, and a skating rink is also located near the park end. The bus commute is quick and easy, taking the 7 to St-Laurent until Lansdowne TD Place.

If you’re looking for different fun, and free Christmas activities to try with friends, another option is the Magic of Lights drive-through. This 2km driving path brings you through a beautiful light show of alternating holiday themes with a special soundtrack provided by one of Ottawa’s radio stations. This event runs from late-November to early-January at 18km or 20 minutes from campus. The only catch is that a car is required to participate.

7. Ottawa’s Haunted Walks

The Haunted Walk offers guided tours of the city, but with a dark twist. Choose from Secrets of the Château Laurier (a hotel tour), Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa, and Ghosts of the Bytown Museum to gain a new perspective of common downtown areas. The tours are 75 minutes long and around $30 per person, with $5 off on Mondays through Wednesdays. Although I’m suggesting them as a fall activity, they are available all year round. These tours are located on Sparks Street and easily accessible by the 7 to St-Laurent until Elgin/Wellington.

If you have access to a car and can commit to a longer commute, Saunders’ Farm is another Halloween destination worth visiting. While it’s off the bus route and a 38km or 40-minute drive from campus, they hold two annual festivals from mid-September to the end of October: PumpkinFest during the day and FrightFest at night. The latter is targeted more to older crowds and although on the pricier side at a minimum of $60 a ticket, you can enjoy a haunted hayride, numerous themed haunted houses, delicious food stands, and a mini zip line.

8. Level One Game Pub

We’ll wrap up this category with a trip to Level One Game Pub downtown. For $9 per person, you can engage in a collection of board games and video games with friends while enjoying food and drinks (not included in admission fee). It’s the perfect setting for mid-sized groups who are interested in a night out but still want to keep the plans intimate.

I recommend making a reservation ahead of time, especially if you’re planning to go between Thursday and Saturday nights. The pub is open year-round and can once again be reached using the 7 to St-Laurent until the Rideau/Cumberland stop.

Treat Yo’ Self

This set of activities accounts for more costly activities. They could be great options to consider for special occasions or for out-of-town students who have family coming to visit.

9. Indoor Golf Simulator and Lounge

There are several indoor golf places in Ottawa that are perfect for those who enjoy the sport, but aren’t able to practice as much when the weather drops. Said places can turn simple golf plans into social outings with their lounge experiences. With prices ranging from $30-$60 an hour, my two recommendations are Silverwood’s Golf and Lounge, and Condor Lounge and Golf Bar.

Silverwood is the largest facility in the city, offering lessons, leagues, and tournaments, as well as a comfortable lounge space with food and drinks. Located in Kanata, this place is a little trickier to reach by bus, but still doable. From campus, take the 2 North to Bayview until Bayview, followed by the 1 West to Tunney’s Pasture until Tunney’s Pasture, then the 62 to Stittsville until Kanata/Earl Grey.

Condor also offers leagues, lounge seating with food and drinks, and event venues. It is another small hike away, taking the 10 to Hurdman until Hurdman, the 1 East to Blair until Blair, and finally the 25 to Millennium until Innes/Tenth Line.

10. Rideau Canal Cruises

Our very last activity to conclude this list is the Rideau boat tours. For $50-$100, you can participate in a guided tour of the Rideau Canal by boat. Options range from cruise-only tours of the Tulip Festival or historical landmarks, and combo tours of the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River, Rideau Canal and double-decker Gray Line bus, or Rideau Canal and 3-course meal at the Ritz Canal restaurant.

Except for the Tulip Festival special, these tours are available until October, so you can still catch them at the beginning of fall terms. The cruise’s departure is located on Elgin Street; therefore, the familiar 7 to St-Laurent until Elgin/Wellington from campus.

Ottawa might not always seem exciting, especially if you’ve lived here your whole life, but it’s definitely worth revisiting. Whether you’re flying solo, dragging friends along, or looking for a unique place to take a date, there are plenty of options to choose from. Hopefully you’ll add some of these items to your bucket list. Many of these activities are fun yet simple and affordable ways to spend a study break while exploring the city.