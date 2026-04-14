Why Reality TV is Social Politics 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the late 90s and early 2000s, Reality Television has long carried the reputation of being “Trash TV”. Critics often dismiss shows like Dance Moms, Unexpected, or The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as guilty pleasures at best, overlooking its power and effectiveness for learning about human behavior, emotional intelligence, and social dynamics. Reality TV provides a unique lens into psychology, raising questions about group power structures, decision-making, etc. The blend of structure and spontaneity makes Reality TV comparable to a controlled experiment, where variables are introduced but outcomes remain unpredictable. When people are being documented and constantly observed, resembling controlled social experiments, this makes each episode an unfolding study in human nature.

At its core, Reality Television is about how people think and react in high-pressure situations, which allow viewers to observe how they navigate through them. It exposes the contestants’ wide range of personalities and coping mechanisms, which can deepen our understanding of how different people process similar situations. This exposure can also strengthen empathy as the personal stories shared build a relationship between them and the audience. We may witness these people face rejection or deal with interpersonal conflict, regardless if they’re a “good” or “bad” person. This makes it easier to see situations from multiple perspectives, even when we think a person behaves poorly on TV. It makes us ask why—what pressures, insecurities, or misunderstandings might be driving this person’s actions. Thus, this practice of conflict resolution mirrors real-life social interactions without having real-world consequences.

Shows like the new docuseries Neighbors, is just an example of how Reality TV is evolving beyond the “Trash TV” stereotypes. Unlike early 2000s Reality TV which was heavily edited for the drama, Neighbors leans into the more documentarian side of film: sourcing real people with real stories from courts, newspapers, and social media. There’s no host, no competition, and no prize except to simply watch these people act irrationally and get things off their chest about their neighbors. Neighbors also allows people to observe existing human conflict, as many participants have already been filming or posting their situation online. So highlighting these people who are the ones to self-narrate their lives feels less exploitative since it’s not just under the production team’s conditions. Critics called Neighbors’ first season “a look into the fractured American psyche”, focusing on the authenticity and psychology of the show between the blurred lines of documentary, social experiment, and Reality TV. It keeps the chaos of classic Reality TV but adds context, empathy, and analysis that a documentary would. These shows are essentially behavioral documentaries disguised as reality TV, because think about it, if they really labeled the genre as a “behavioral documentary” and not a Drama, would people really click on it as much?

Valid enough, people are often turned away from Reality TV due to skepticism about authenticity. There is always the possibility that certain moments are over-exaggerated or influenced by production decisions. However, even if the scenarios are staged, the reactions themselves are often genuine, as producers typically do not script the participants’ exact behavior. Now not only are the viewers scrutinizing what happens on screen; but they are also analyzing what isn’t shown or scenes that didn’t make it to the final cut, questioning the narrative the show is trying to construct. All in all, Reality Television serves as a guide for navigating real-world interactions, offering lessons in confrontation, communication, and boundary-setting. Watching conflicts escalate—and sometimes resolve—provides a framework for understanding what works and (more importantly) what doesn’t in social situations.

In conclusion, watching Reality TV with others can open up topics for conversation about motives, ethics, and appropriate behavior in between episodes. Even highly accomplished individuals have acknowledged its appeal. Michelle Obama, for instance, has spoken about watching the Real Housewives franchise, as it can often reflect human curiosity between relationships and social behavior. When people debate about a participant’s actions, they are actively engaging in moral reasoning and “confirmation bias”, where it not only challenges individuals to reconsider their perspectives when confronted with different opinions, but also reinforce existing beliefs through shared interpretations. It’s not about who’s right or wrong, but about documenting how individuals respond to stress, competition, relationships, and change. Every Reality TV episode offers examples of both effective and ineffective human behavior. Poor communication, impulsive decisions, and unchecked emotions are often on full display, providing cautionary lessons that can be applied in everyday life.