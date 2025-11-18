Why Manifestation Might Actually Be Hurting You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to love the idea of manifestation. The idea that I could picture something; a version of my life, my future, myself and somehow pull it closer through intention. Manifestation felt hopeful. Comforting, even. Like the universe and I were working together to make a better life for myself.

But after a while, I noticed something. The more I tried to “manifest” the life I wanted, the angrier I became at the one I already had. Every time something didn’t work out; when I didn’t get the job, when the relationship fell apart, when I felt stuck… I didn’t just feel sad, I felt personally betrayed by the universe. Like I’d done my part and the universe had broken its promise.

That’s the problem no one really talks about with manifestation. It can make you feel like the universe owes you something and when it doesn’t deliver, you start to feel resentful, disappointed, even ashamed.

The Anger No One Admits

Manifestation teaches us that if we think positively and believe deeply enough, we’ll attract what we want. It’s a beautiful thought… until it isn’t. Because when things don’t go the way you pictured, the disappointment doesn’t just sting, it builds up. You start wondering, What did I do wrong? Did I not believe hard enough? Do I not deserve it?

And under all of that questioning is anger at the universe, at yourself, at this idea that there’s a hidden formula for happiness that you somehow can’t get right. It’s exhausting to carry that invisible blame. It’s isolating too, because no one wants to admit they’re mad at something as intangible as the universe.

Taking It Personally

I used to think the universe and I worked together, that it listened, understood, and responded. But when things went wrong, that “relationship” felt like betrayal. I’d ask: Why would you let this happen if I believed in you? If I wanted it this badly? If I worked this hard?

That’s when it hit me. The universe isn’t personal. It’s not against us, and it’s not specifically for us either. Sometimes things fall apart simply because that’s how life works. Not as punishment, not as proof that we failed our manifestation but just because timing, circumstance, and reality exist.

It’s easy to take every closed door as a sign that the universe doesn’t like you. But maybe the truth is simpler, and harder. Sometimes life just doesn’t go our way, and it’s no one’s fault.

When Gratitude Becomes Guilt

There’s this strange guilt that comes with manifestation. You’re told to stay positive and to only think positive thoughts or you’ll repel your desires. So when you feel sad, angry, or lost, you start judging your emotions. You catch yourself thinking, ‘If I feel this way, I’ll never manifest what I want.’

That’s when gratitude turns sour and when it becomes a rule instead of a feeling. You’re no longer thankful because you truly are; you’re thankful because you’re scared not to be. And when your “negative” emotions come through, you start to believe you’ve ruined your own luck.

But emotions aren’t bad. Feeling low doesn’t mean you’ve broken the universe’s trust. It just means you’re human.

Maybe It’s Not the Universe … Maybe It’s Just Life

The thing is, the universe isn’t deciding whether you “deserve” what you’ve asked for. It’s not testing you or punishing you. Most of the time, it’s just life, which is unpredictable, nonlinear, messy.

We give so much meaning to every coincidence, delay, and rejection, as if each one is a coded message from the stars. But maybe the meaning isn’t cosmic. Maybe it’s practical. Maybe that internship didn’t work out because someone else fit better. Maybe that relationship ended because you’re supposed to grow somewhere else. Maybe nothing mystical happened, but it just… happened.

And that realization, while a little disappointing, is also freeing. Because if the universe isn’t mad at you, then you can stop being mad at yourself.

Maybe the healthier version of manifestation isn’t about control at all. Maybe it’s about coexistence. You can dream and still accept the uncertainty. You can work hard and still be okay when things don’t happen on schedule. You can have faith in the bigger picture without blaming the stars every time something falls apart.

Because the truth is, the universe isn’t out to get you. It’s not testing your faith or withholding your blessings. It’s just moving while you figure it all out. And maybe, just maybe, that’s what was meant to happen all along.