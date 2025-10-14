The Surprising Way Spin Classes can Improve Your Mental Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I’m never going back in there.” That’s what I told my roommate after my first spin class. I spent 45 minutes in the back of a LED lit room, sweating profusely and feeling less coordinated than ever. Now, nearly three years later, I can’t imagine my life without spin.

Most of us are familiar with cycling classes. SoulCycle had its moment as LA influencers claimed how life changing riding a stationary bike could be. Now, as an avid spin lover, I’m here to tell you they were actually right.

For those who don’t know, spin classes, or indoor cycling classes, are a group exercise where students follow an instructor and ride to the beat of the music while resistance and speed are varied throughout the duration of the class.

Spin is a high intensity cardio workout which means it improves cardiovascular health, builds muscle, burns calories and improves metabolism. Despite being cardio, spin is actually a low-impact workout – meaning it’s easier on people’s joints compared to other cardio exercises like running.

At first, spinning wasn’t easy for me. It took me a long time to get to the place I am now. But consistency is key and through spin, I now have a better sense of rhythm, stronger core stability, improved stamina and better breath control.

Spin doesn’t just have physical benefits but it can also improve your mental health. The intense exercise paired with upbeat music can actually help release endorphins which can reduce stress, anxiety and even some symptoms of depression.

Also, pushing through challenging interval workouts like spin, can help build confidence, discipline and resilience. It feels good to see yourself improving class by class.

Through group exercise classes, people can also build strong communities. After doing sports in high school, when I got to college I missed that sense of unity. Spin classes were a good way for me to feel like I was part of a team again.

The way spin has improved my mental health the most is through the friends I’ve made in classes. Working out with my besties is always the highlight of my week and gives me a sense of belonging at college.

Taking just 45 minutes daily to exercise makes me feel so much better about myself and makes me feel glad I could dedicate some time during my day to self-care. At my university gym’s spin classes, I met other students whose values and goals aligned with mine when it came to exercise and personal wellness.

So next time you feel like swearing off cardio workouts, and we’ve all been there, just remember spin can help you not only physically but mentally.