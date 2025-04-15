The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are seasons in college where everything feels up in the air — like your life is one giant question mark dressed in deadlines and pressure. You keep showing up, half-hoping something will click, half-terrified you’re doing it all wrong. I used to believe I had to make everything happen — push harder, plan more, keep up. But somewhere between the applications I didn’t hear back from and the friendships that slowly drifted, I started to wonder: what if I stopped gripping so tightly? What if what’s meant for me is already on its way — not because I’m chasing it, but because I’m finally clearing space for it to arrive?

the art of letting go (a little)

Don’t get me wrong — you can’t just sit around hoping your dream life shows up on your doorstep like a free trial. Effort matters. Showing up matters. There’s a version of me that still pulls all-nighters, refreshes the job board like it’s Twitter (X), and spirals when something I really wanted doesn’t happen right now. But the thing is, timing has never really been mine to control. And honestly? That’s kind of a relief. Because while I’m busy stressing over the details, the universe might already be working behind the scenes — aligning the right people, places, and opportunities in ways I can’t even see yet.

The law of attraction says if you truly believe something is yours — money, love, travel, whatever version of “success” lights you up — then you’re already halfway there. It’s not about blind faith or toxic positivity. It’s about choosing to believe that you’re worthy of the life you want, even before it arrives. That belief shifts the way you move, the way you speak, and the way you show up. And that shift? That’s where the real magic starts.

you’re not behind – you’re becoming

Your intuition is powerful, and I recently started focusing on tapping into mine. I feel like maybe I had been suppressing it for however long, trying to rely only on logic, deadlines, and what I thought I should be doing. But sometimes the clearest direction doesn’t come from a checklist — it comes from the gut feeling that says, “This is right,” or “This isn’t for me.” College makes it easy to ignore that voice with all the noise around us — grades, resumes, expectations, social pressure — but the more I’ve leaned into trust, the more I’ve realized I don’t have to have it all figured out right now.

So maybe it’s not about finding all the answers immediately. Maybe it’s about staying open, staying steady, and reminding yourself that you’re not falling behind — you’re just figuring it out in real time, like everyone else. And in that space of uncertainty, something good is probably already on its way.