Playing sports is a girl’s first heartbreak. This might sound stupid or not make sense. But think about it. Many of us started playing sports when we were little kids. Whether it was forced upon or we got the random urge to start playing that sport, it is a rite of passage in childhood. The heartbreak of sports can include many things: injuries, coaches, love for sport… So let’s talk about it.

Injuries

The biggest heartbreak of them all. Something we can’t control, a natural phenomenon. Feeling out of control with your own body leads to a domino effect of events. First, you’re not able to advance and progress the same as everyone else. You may be unable to do certain skills you used to do, or God forbid, be able to play the sport again. Along with constantly feeling like you’re missing out. What if you miss out on the big Championship? Or the ability to play at the out-of-state tournament?

I played volleyball from 5th grade to senior year. When I was a freshman in high school I dislocated my left shoulder…then again sophomore year, and junior year, and summer of senior year. I was a libero, meaning I had to constantly be diving. As you can imagine, I was unable to truly grow into my full potential. There was this constant question of “what if?” What if I didn’t dislocate my shoulder? Would I have played in college?

The next factor that plays into heartbreak…

Coaches

A grown adult that can single handedly kill a girl’s confidence. Coaches are a hit or miss. They either build you up for success or kill all the love you have for the game. It all depends on their coaching style. A coach can be a mentor and still coach. Kinda how a parent can be your friend but still parent you. It is important to understand that if a coach is limiting your abilities or being borderline abusive, one has to LEAVE. No matter how good the team is, mental health and safety goes first ALWAYS.

Lastly, love for the game, the inevitable…

Playing the same sport for multiple years can be tiring. It can lead to burn out. It may not be as exciting. You might not even get to where you want in life with it. But cherishing the time you have with it is important. As much as I love volleyball, I got to a point senior year where I just wanted it to be over. Now I just look back at the memories and miss it so much.

Growing up with a sport truly can be heartbreaking. But there’s so much love and memories that were felt during those years. So many sacrifices, blood, sweat, tears, time, and money. That at the end of the day is all worth it. I now play intramural volleyball for fun, I found a coach my junior year that truly empowered me and mentored me, and I have gained so many unique experiences with volleyball. I traveled the states, made life-long friends, and have a soft spot for it in my heart.