The Daunting Part Of Applying For Graduate School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever looked at the acceptance rates for speech-language pathology graduate programs, you know one thing: they’re competitive. Really competitive. As someone currently applying to graduate school for speech-language pathology, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared. Every time I hit “submit” on another application, I can’t help but wonder if I’ve done enough. Did I get enough experience? Is my GPA high enough? Will someone else’s application be stronger than mine?

The truth is, I’ve spent the last four years trying to make myself the strongest applicant I could be. I’ve served as president of my university’s National Student Speech Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA) chapter and as Panhellenic president. I’ve written for Her Campus, worked for four years as an after-school leader in my local school district, and nannied throughout college including for children with special needs, an experience that solidified my passion for becoming an SLP. I’ve held multiple leadership positions within my sorority and even added a minor in Child Development because I wanted to better understand the populations I’ll one day work with. On paper, it sounds like I’ve checked all the boxes. But here’s something I don’t think people talk about enough, even after doing all of that, I’m still very scared.

There’s this misconception that once you’ve built a strong résumé, the anxiety disappears. It doesn’t. If anything, sometimes it gets worse because you’ve invested so much into this dream. You start wondering if all the late nights, leadership roles, volunteer hours, and experiences will actually be enough. I’ve realized that almost everyone applying to graduate school feels this way. We’re all comparing ourselves to one another while forgetting that everyone brings something different to the table. No two applications are exactly alike because no two people have lived the same experiences.

So, if you’re in the middle of the grad school application process too, I want you to know you’re not alone. If you’re constantly refreshing your email, second-guessing your personal statement, or convincing yourself that everyone else has it more figured out than you do, I’m right there with you. At the end of the day, we can only control the effort we put in. We can’t control admission decisions, acceptance rates, or who else applies. What we can do is trust that we’ve worked hard, stayed committed to our goals, and put our best foot forward.

No matter where we end up, this process is already teaching us resilience and perseverance. Qualities that will make us better clinicians one day. As difficult and competitive as this journey is, I truly believe that what’s meant for us will find us. The right program will recognize the passion and dedication and heart that each of us brings to this profession. So here’s to submitting the applications, embracing the uncertainty, and believing that everything will work out the way it’s supposed to. We may not know where we’ll end up just yet, but we don’t have to go through it alone.