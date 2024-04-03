Simple Things I Do To Keep Myself Healthy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being just a little over halfway done with the semester, it’s easy to let your laziness win. Trust me, I know I have. Getting yourself back up and moving can be difficult. Luckily, there are some super easy ways to start feeling healthy again! Summer is just around the corner, and you definitely want to feel your best. While I’m no doctor and everyone is different, these are just some really easy things I do to get myself feeling better. I know that a lot of times, many articles or videos tell you the same general things. While those recommendations can work, they can be a little hard to fit into your day-to-day life. Hopefully, my tips and tricks will make it easier for you to get yourself back where you need to be, both mentally and physically!

Plan Out My Meals

“But Zoey, isn’t that meal prepping?” Uhm kind of? I’m not saying you need to go out and buy a whole new pantry, but just using what you already have to plan out your meals is a great way of relieving stress in your life. Even just deciding you’re going to have something as easy as toast for breakfast takes that pressure and time crunch off of you. And if you want to do full meal planning and prepping, go for it! I know so many people who do this every day and love it, so if this seems like something you’re down for, you should do it!

Time Away from My Phone

Trust me… I know this seems impossible. This is something I struggle with, but when I do manage to do it, I feel so much better. Even if you just put your phone away when doing something easy like doing homework or making dinner, that time away from your screen will hopefully leave you feeling more refreshed and I know for me, less anxious. I like to put my phone away 30 to 45 minutes before bed and read or journal instead! I find I get better sleep that way, so hopefully you will too.

Expressing My Emotions

Expressing your emotions can be hard. It’s a time of feeling vulnerable, which isn’t always an enjoyable feeling. That’s why finding a way to express your feelings is a great way of taking some of those emotions off. Whether it be venting to your friend, writing those emotions out, or even making a playlist to represent whatever it is you’re feeling, there are so many good ways to hopefully feel better. Sure, sometimes it’s just easier to eat some ice cream and cry (which there are for sure moments when this is needed), but it can feel even better to also let those emotions out in a healthy way.

Affirmations

This is something that has worked wonders for me. Looking at myself in the mirror before I go somewhere and essentially just complimenting myself has helped my self-esteem go up. You can make them personal to you! Saying things like “I look great today” or “I’m going to have a great day” is an amazing way to start your day off with a positive attitude. Some days may be harder than others, but often times that’s when I find these to work the best.

Hanging Out With Friends

I know I said that these would be easy things to fit into your schedule and this may seem hard, but it can be really easy! Even just a quick phone call or FaceTime is a great way to stay social and feel connected. It’s easy to let things like that slip away, so make sure to stay on top of it! Your friends will appreciate it and you’ll get to be with them! Win-win!

Go to Bed

Listen, I’m a night owl. I would much rather go to bed late and wake up late than go to sleep early and wake up early. But I’ll admit…when I go to bed early I feel better. :0 I KNOW!! This was something that was hard to admit, even to myself. When I get a full eight or more hours of rest, I do ultimately feel more rested. Of course, there are some nights when this task is harder for many reasons. But trying to go to bed on time is so important and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love their bed??

I know motivating yourself to do these things can be hard, but it’s so worth it! These easy routine additions have helped me feel better and kept me out of that mid-semester slump. Hopefully, these things will work for you as well and get you rearing to go for summer! We’re less than two months away, you got this!