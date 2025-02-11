Self-Love 101: Using Your Love Language to Take Care of Yourself

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

I am a firm believer in the theory that you need to love yourself to be able to love others properly. When we practice self-love, we realize our worth and accept ourselves for who we are. Self-care should align with your love language to satisfy your emotional needs. Self-love also encourages self-care and helps us protect ourselves from negative energy that can diminish our self-worth. If you can recognize how you like to be appreciated by others, then implementing self-love into your life will come easy. Here are some suggestions for self-care based on the five most common love languages.

Physical touch

Dedicate the time to a full skincare routine. I’m not talking about washing your face and putting moisturizer on before bed, no. Instead, incorporate face tools (gua sha, ice roller) and facial masks. One of my favorite face masks when it is time to wind down is the Aztec Secret healing clay mask, it works wonders!

Exercise and stretch. Engaging in any physical activities like yoga or stretching can strengthen connection and motivation. Exercise releases endorphins, oxytocin, and dopamine, which can mimic the effects of touch. Yoga allows a person to experience comforting, intentional physical contact with your own body; boosting a deeper connection with yourself.

Quality time

Disconnect from technology and become present with yourself. Figure out what your interests are. Journaling is a perfect way to prioritize time for yourself. Journaling allows you to sit down and reflect. Journaling can help reframe negative thoughts and replace them with affirming ones. Your journal is a judgment-free zone. A place where you can be your truest self.

Schedule a solo date! This does not have to be something extravagant, start with a nature walk. Spending time with yourself while walking can offer a sense of attachment to the world around you and peace of mind.

Words of Affirmation

Start your mornings off with positive affirmations. Starting your day with a clear mindset can boost self-esteem and thankfulness. An example of this is the affirmation, “Today, I am the best version of myself. I love and accept this mind and this body.”

Make a vision board. A vision board is an influential tool for self-care and manifesting your dreams. By doing this, you can define what you really want in life. It can help you envision your ideal future and bring light to your intentions instead of off-in-the-distance wishes. It is also helpful when doing self-reflection and allows you to nurture your dreams without guilt. My favorite places to create vision boards are Pinterest and Canva!

Acts of Service

Organize your space. A clean and tidy living space can reduce stress. Clutter naturally leads to mental exhaustion; therefore, organizing helps clear a disorganized mind. Having a clean space fortifies the belief that you deserve a functional environment. Organizing your belongings can remind you of your values and priorities in life. You are not just cleaning, you are caring for yourself in a consequential way.

Meal prep. Preparing meals for yourself is an intentional way to maintain your body and show yourself love through food. Meal prepping not only ensures that you are eating balanced, but it also supports overall well-being. Prepping in advance also means more time to focus on yourself during the week and do other things that make you happy. Meal prep is not just about food; it is a way to set yourself up for success.

Gifting

Invest in yourself. Buying something for yourself allows you to acknowledge your worth, and it also brings you joy. Spending money on yourself shows that you value yourself just as much as you do with others. It reinforces the belief that you are worthy of happiness, comfort, and pleasure. Also, surrounding yourself with things you love can improve your mood and self-esteem.

Buy yourself flowers. Buying flowers for yourself promotes emotional security. You do not need to wait for someone to gift you flowers; you deserve beauty just because! It has also been proven that flowers can reduce stress and anxiety while advocating the feeling of happiness. Not only do flowers vitalize mindfulness, but they also add natural beauty to your home!

We must be the love we seek. We often search for love, validation, and happiness from sources outside of ourselves. Believing that a relationship, friends, and achievements will make us feel complete is the mistaken idea of love. Love begins with you. When you embrace self-love into your life, you notice that love was never missing; it was within you all along.