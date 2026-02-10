Sapphic Shows to Watch & Engage In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest – there’s a huge lack of sapphic representation in most media. It seems like every time a show is centering lesbians or sapphic women, it’s canceled after a season or two. It leaves us scrambling for whatever we can get our hands on. Thankfully, I’ve gathered a lengthy list of shows of all genres with sapphic characters/relationships/plotlines that you can binge through and keep you sated for hopefully a little while.

Now, how does one define a “Sapphic show”? Is it a show that simply centers around a lesbian or a queer woman? Or does there need to be an explicit (not implied) relationship? Also, does it even count as a sapphic show if there’s just a background queer character or a sapphic relationship that comes on screen maybe once an episode? Well – whatever the definition is, sapphic shows or shows that uplift queer women are more important than ever in this day and age.

Let’s start off with some light-hearted media! One day at a time (2020) and Derry Girls (2022) are amazing examples of comedy shows that feature a lesbian main character. Both of these lesbians learn how to navigate their sexualities and in their respective contexts, and they are quite relatable. While Derry Girls doesn’t touch on a relationship for their respective lesbian, One Day at a Time features an amazing lesbian couple. One Day at a Time was actually the first show I watched that made me feel seen as a queer woman.

Moving onto shows with a bit more plot-driven stories: Pluribus (2025), Dickinson (2021), A League of Their Own (2021), The Sex Lives of College Girls (2025), and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (2023). All of these shows have very different plots, but have one thing in common – lesbian main characters. We have Pluribus set in a dystopian world where almost everyone loses individual consciousness to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies featuring high schoolers in the 1960s singing every ten minutes. Differing from the shows in the paragraph above, these series follow more drama-filled plots with more complex characters and mature themes. One show to highlight in this group would be Dickinson, a show about the poet Emily Dickson and portraying her as a queer woman based on her letters and poetry that hinted at same-sex love. The show itself probably isn’t the most accurate, but if you love historical romance definitely check it out.

Now we’ve reached the sapphic series filled with more darker themes. Sapphic shows such as Yellowjackets (2025), Arcane (2024), The Wilds (2022), and Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) are series that feature more heavy topics, yet are some of the most eye-catching and bingeable shows on the planet. All these series feature main lesbian couples (Yay!), so if you tend to like shows with a bit more weight on them and you like lesbians, it’s a perfect match. Personally, I think Arcane and The Haunting of Bly Manor are some of the best shows released overall (not just out of shows that feature lesbians) in the past few years.

Lesbians and queer women need more representation. The more people that complain about queer people being “everywhere” in the media simply means we’re doing it right. Hopefully, some of the shows in this article caught your eye, and alas, there are in fact many more not listed here (I’m not google, unfortunately). I hope you have an amazing time blazing through these shows and just maybe by the time you’re finished, there’s even more sapphic shows coming out.