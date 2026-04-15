My Realistic Night Routine That Actually Helps Me Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student at California State University, Chico, my days honestly feel nonstop sometimes. Between my classes, assignments, work, extracurriculars, trying to have a social life, and just existing, I used to crash at night completely wired but exhausted. I thought I needed a “perfect” night routine to fix it, but what actually helped me was making something realistic that I can actually stick to even on my busiest days.

The first thing I do is give myself a clear “shutdown moment.” Usually around 10:30 or 11:00 pm, I put my laptop away, plug my phone in across the room, and tell myself I’m done being productive for the day. I used to scroll endlessly in bed, but separating myself from my phone has been a game changer for my brain actually slowing down. Even just watching TV without my phone has helped me so much.

Then I do something simple to reset my space. I’m not talking about deep cleaning, just five minutes of putting clothes away, wiping my desk, and setting out what I need for the next morning. It makes me feel like I’m not waking up to chaos, which lowers my stress more than I expected (and allows me to sleep in a little bit.)

After that, I switch into “calm mode.” That means a long shower, other nights it’s just skincare and changing into comfy clothes. I’ll either put on a comfort show (which recently has been New Girl) I’ve already seen a million times or listen to music while I stretch a little on the floor. Nothing intense, just enough to tell my body it’s safe to relax.

One of the biggest changes for me was not forcing myself into strict routines. If I’m exhausted, I skip steps. If I’m motivated, I might listen to a podcast for five minutes or write a quick to-do list for tomorrow. The key is that I don’t turn it into another assignment. It is important to allow yourself to relax during night time, especially after long busy days.

Finally, I end with something small I look forward to like a snack, or just laying in bed with a YouTube video until I fall asleep. It sounds simple, but it helps me associate nighttime with comfort instead of stress. While this article isn’t something life revealing, it is realistic and it is important to remember that at the end of the day we are all humans just trying to get through the days.

Like I said my night routine isn’t perfect or aesthetic, but it actually helps me reset, and that’s what matters most.