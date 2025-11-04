My Favorite Routine When I Have A Day Off

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve reached the semester’s halfway point, and honestly, I’m exhausted. Between classes, work, friends, and trying to keep up with everything, burnout has been real to say the least. Most days feel like I’m constantly running from one thing to the next, barely catching a moment to breathe. I love staying busy and productive as it makes me feel accomplished, but lately, it’s started to feel more draining than rewarding. It’s easy to forget that slowing down is just as important as working hard. Taking time for myself has become something I truly value, even if it’s just for a single day. A day without plans, deadlines, or responsibilities feels like pure bliss. It’s when I can actually breathe, rest, and recharge without feeling guilty. It’s my reminder that caring for myself isn’t just a reward, it’s a necessity. Here’s the routine I love to follow on my day off to help me feel refreshed and like myself again.

The best part of my day off is sleeping in. Normally, I’m up early for school or work, so shutting off my alarm and getting eight full hours of sleep feels rewarding. After waking up, I enjoy cooking a home-cooked breakfast. This is usually oatmeal with fruit, a bagel sandwich, or avocado toast. Sitting with a good meal, coffee, and no rush to be anywhere is pure comfort.

After breakfast, I permit myself to fully relax. I’ll usually sit on my couch and binge-watch something. Right now, I’m rewatching Grey’s Anatomy, and honestly, it’s just as amazing the third time around. If you haven’t watched it, I highly recommend it. Between the drama, the romance, and the iconic characters, it’s impossible not to get hooked. Sometimes I’ll switch to a good book or scroll through Pinterest for fun; it’s all about whatever feels good to me that day.

Once I’ve had some much-needed downtime, I like to do something just a little more productive. That might mean cleaning my room or doing laundry. It’s not too much work, but it helps me feel put together again. Later in the day, I’ll usually treat myself, whether that’s grabbing an iced coffee, going for a walk, meeting up with friends, or having dinner with my partner.

To wrap up the day, I always make time for a little self-care moment. I’ll take a long shower, throw on cozy pajamas, do my skincare, and maybe light a candle while watching something comforting. I try to go to bed earlier than usual on my day off. It feels good knowing I’m heading into the week well-rested and refreshed. It’s simple, but it’s exactly what I need to reset before another busy week.

It’s crazy how much one day can make a difference. Taking a step back from the constant chaos of college life reminds me that it’s okay to rest. My day off might not be the most exciting or glamorous, but it’s my favorite part of the week. It’s a reminder that slowing down doesn’t mean falling behind; it means taking care of yourself so you can show up as your best self when it matters.

So if you’ve been feeling burnt out lately, take a day just for yourself. Sleep in, eat your favorite breakfast, watch your favorite show, and light a candle. You deserve to recharge; your future self will thank you for it.