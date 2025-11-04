Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman in gray tank top lying on bed
woman in gray tank top lying on bed
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
Cal State Chico | Wellness

My Favorite Routine When I Have A Day Off

Gabriella Leonhard Student Contributor, California State University - Chico
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve reached the semester’s halfway point, and honestly, I’m exhausted. Between classes, work, friends, and trying to keep up with everything, burnout has been real to say the least. Most days feel like I’m constantly running from one thing to the next, barely catching a moment to breathe. I love staying busy and productive as it makes me feel accomplished, but lately, it’s started to feel more draining than rewarding. It’s easy to forget that slowing down is just as important as working hard. Taking time for myself has become something I truly value, even if it’s just for a single day. A day without plans, deadlines, or responsibilities feels like pure bliss. It’s when I can actually breathe, rest, and recharge without feeling guilty. It’s my reminder that caring for myself isn’t just a reward, it’s a necessity. Here’s the routine I love to follow on my day off to help me feel refreshed and like myself again.

The best part of my day off is sleeping in. Normally, I’m up early for school or work, so shutting off my alarm and getting eight full hours of sleep feels rewarding. After waking up, I enjoy cooking a home-cooked breakfast. This is usually oatmeal with fruit, a bagel sandwich, or avocado toast. Sitting with a good meal, coffee, and no rush to be anywhere is pure comfort.

Acai bowls with flowers
Photo by Vicky Ng from Unsplash

After breakfast, I permit myself to fully relax. I’ll usually sit on my couch and binge-watch something. Right now, I’m rewatching Grey’s Anatomy, and honestly, it’s just as amazing the third time around. If you haven’t watched it, I highly recommend it. Between the drama, the romance, and the iconic characters, it’s impossible not to get hooked. Sometimes I’ll switch to a good book or scroll through Pinterest for fun; it’s all about whatever feels good to me that day. 

Once I’ve had some much-needed downtime, I like to do something just a little more productive. That might mean cleaning my room or doing laundry. It’s not too much work, but it helps me feel put together again. Later in the day, I’ll usually treat myself, whether that’s grabbing an iced coffee, going for a walk, meeting up with friends, or having dinner with my partner.

To wrap up the day, I always make time for a little self-care moment. I’ll take a long shower, throw on cozy pajamas, do my skincare, and maybe light a candle while watching something comforting. I try to go to bed earlier than usual on my day off. It feels good knowing I’m heading into the week well-rested and refreshed. It’s simple, but it’s exactly what I need to reset before another busy week.

Skincare morning routine
Kevin Laminto

It’s crazy how much one day can make a difference. Taking a step back from the constant chaos of college life reminds me that it’s okay to rest. My day off might not be the most exciting or glamorous, but it’s my favorite part of the week. It’s a reminder that slowing down doesn’t mean falling behind; it means taking care of yourself so you can show up as your best self when it matters.

So if you’ve been feeling burnt out lately, take a day just for yourself. Sleep in, eat your favorite breakfast, watch your favorite show, and light a candle. You deserve to recharge; your future self will thank you for it.

Gabriella Leonhard

Cal State Chico '26

Gabriella is a Senior at Chico State, who is originally from Southern California. She is majoring in Psychology and minoring in Family Relations. She also works on campus as an Office Assistant for the Orientation program, where she enjoys helping future students. As she enters her final year, she's embracing every moment here at Chico State. She is passionate about mental health and personal growth. She is also passionate about writing stories that empower Women. She joined Her Campus to write stories that inspire, inform, and connect the community. When she is not studying, working, or exercising, you'll likely find her catching up on her favorite TV shows, reading a good book, or soaking up some Vitamin D. She also loves shopping for cute outfits and spending quality time with her beloved friends and family. She is also obsessed with anything that is the color pink, as it is her favorite color. She is grateful that she now has a creative outlet to express herself and connect with other women on campus. She is eager to write topics that she genuinely cares about. As Graduation approaches, she is excited for the journey to come and making the most out of her Senior year.