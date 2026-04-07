My End of Semester Survival Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about the end of the spring semester that feels like some weird mix of stress, nostalgia, and the constant reminder that summer is so close. Whether I’m walking to class, cramming for finals, or driving around trying to clear my head, these are the songs getting me through it.

Some days, everything feels like it’s moving way too fast. Assignments pile up, deadlines blur together, and suddenly you’re questioning how it’s already April.

That’s when I turn to “Vienna” – Billy Joel. It’s the kind of song that gently reminds you that you don’t have to have everything figured out right now.

And of course, “Piano Man” – Billy Joel, comforting, familiar, and a little bit bittersweet.

There are those rare moments between classes when the sun is out, the air is warm, and you can almost feel summer creeping in.

“Dreams” – Fleetwood Mac and “Young Folks” – Peter Bjorn and John are perfect for that. There calm, nostalgic, and make everything feel a little lighter.

Even during finals season, there are moments where you just have to romanticize your life a little bit.

“Kilby Girl” – The Backseat Lovers feels like late afternoon light and quiet reflection.

“Love” – The Something Specials & Taylor Olin has that dreamy, indie energy that makes everything feel cinematic.

There’s a point in the semester where everything starts to feel heavy but these are the songs that I always turn to.

“Under the Bridge” – Red Hot Chili Peppers captures that feeling of being a little lost but still moving forward.

And “Sick Love” – Red Hot Chili Peppers somehow balances that mood with something smoother and more laid-back.

Sometimes, the only way to get through a study session is to fully shift your energy.

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” – Jet is pure adrenaline, it’s impossible to not feel at least a little more awake after hearing it.

And then there’s “Mr. Brightside” – The Killers, which somehow works in every situation: driving, studying, spiraling, celebrating… all of it.

The end of the semester always brings a weird wave of emotions, thinking about everything that happened, everything that changed, and everything that’s about to.

“Love Me Not” – Ravyn Lenae perfectly captures that mix of vulnerability and growth. It feels honest in a way that matches this transitional moment.

At the end of the day, this playlist isn’t about having perfect taste or curating a vibe, it’s about getting through.

These songs have been there for the quiet walks, the late-night study sessions, the random drives, and the moments where I needed to feel something other than stress.

And maybe that’s what makes an end-of-semester playlist so special, it becomes a soundtrack to a version of yourself that’s tired, growing, and almost on the other side.

Summer is coming. We’re getting there.