The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

People say, “New year, new me” but I don’t think that’s necessarily how it should be! Instead of having the mentality of rebranding yourself, think about aspects of your life where you’re not necessarily happy with and want to make a change. Or even better, aspects of your life that you absolutely LOVE and want to continue thriving in. So this is where the “Ins and Outs” for the new year come in. A tradition my friends and I love!

So here are my “Ins and Outs for 2025!”

“Ins”

”Everything happens for a reason” mentality.

This is my life motto. It often allows me to breathe in situations I can not necessarily control. Having the mentality that what is meant for you will come for you, can allow us to actually enjoy life, even when we go through hardships.

Saying “I love you” more to the people you care about.

I don’t know about you guys but I STRUGGLE saying I love you. For some reason it has always been difficult for me to say. But it is such a meaningful saying that should be said more often!! Saying “I love you” allows us as humans to demonstrate verbally how we feel about one another. Allowing us to show appreciation of each other and how we carry one another in our hearts. So say I love you more to your friends, family, and even your pets!! You never know how much someone needs to hear it or when it’s the last time you’re going to tell them that.

A dedicate “you” time in your day.

With everything going on in our lives, it’s so important to take care of yourself every day. There are days where I’m so dedicated to everything and everyone else, that I forget what’s most important… me!! At the end of the day it is your life, so take care of yourself. By this I mean literally take 30 minutes of your day to do what makes you happy. It can be at any time during the day where you can make it all about YOU. Even if it is scrolling through your phone in bed or getting a sweet treat. For example, I have to go to the gym. It is the one time during the day where I can destress and do something that I enjoy and makes me happy.

Going out with your friends!!

I absolutely LOVE going out with my friends. We’re only in our twenties once!! We’re young and full of energy and life. This is the only time in life where we have so much independence and not all of the responsibilities of adulthood.

“Outs”

People pleasing.

It can be so difficult to not people please. But we have to remind ourselves of how consuming it can be to always think about others. It is okay to be selfish at times!!

Putting up a front.

Now this one I can really relate to… I tend to have a difficult time not expressing my emotions. But often I have to remind myself that it is okay to not be okay. Everyone has bad days and difficult life experiences. Being able to talk about it and in a way “letting go” of all those feelings is important. If your friends are your real friends, they are not going to mind you venting or expressing what is wrong.

Being stuck in the past.

As someone who has a hard time letting things go, I like to remind myself that we are living on a ‘floating rock’. It sounds stupid but it helps me think about how small I am in this world. And in a way it makes my problems feel ‘smaller.’ Life is too short to be reminiscing about the past. As hard as it is, it’s better to just keep looking forward and understand… “everything happens for a reason.”

I hope this article inspires you to think about some of your “Ins and Outs for 2025.” Life is short!! Enjoy what you love, and change what you don’t want.