LET’S GET GROOVY!! If you didn’t know, I teach Dance Fit over at the WREC every Monday and Wednesday from 4:15 to 5:00pm. It’s a fun class where we combine dancing and other fitness activities throughout. But I know what you’re thinking, “Zoey, I’m not a good dancer!”. Well guess what, I DON’T CARE! This class isn’t about being a “good” dancer or being perfect, it’s about breaking a sweat! To ease your nerves, however, I’ll dive more into what exactly a dance fit class entails (at least, what mine does).

To start off, I’ll always be at the door saying hello! Come say hi, tell me about your day, and join the class. We start at 4:15 on the dot, but if you’re a few minutes late, just quietly join the class. I start off class with a little introduction about myself and the class itself for those who have never been there. Right after, we dive straight into the warm-up. The warm-up is usually the easiest of any dance that we’re going to do besides maybe the cooldown. I switch up the warm-up song every few classes or so, just so you don’t get sick of hearing the same song over and over again. We will start with 4 dances in a row, and then take a water break, do 3 more, another water break, and then finish off with the last three dances to round out the total to ten dances. I know this sounds intimidating, but I’m up at the front of the class encouraging and helping you the whole way through! I’m not going to expect you to be perfect, half the time I mess up my own dances…and I made them up! As long as you’re having fun and breaking a sweat, that’s what matters to me. Try to think of the class like a mountain, we will slowly climb our way up the difficulty scale and then once we hit the peak (the “hardest” dance), it’ll just be easier from there! I end the class with some easy stretching and send you on your way! I do always say to feel free to come to me with any song suggestions or any questions you may have! I always want to improve my class and your feedback is the best way possible!

So, what are the benefits of dance over anything else? Just like any exercise, dance improves your overall mood, mental/physical health, and helps you better deal with stress. However, some extra benefits of dance include increased spatial awareness, growing flexibility, and actually helps boost your memory! Dance also improves bone strength, is great cardio, and overall boosts your confidence! Plus, how cool is it to say you take a dance class? It’s a great and fun way to burn calories and break a sweat. It’s a full body workout to fun music, what’s not to love? I have some pop music, with hits both old and new, and I switch up my playlist with new dances every week so you don’t get bored of hearing the same music constantly. I’ve got some Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, as well as some old school Adele and Lady Gaga! Song suggestions are always welcomed!

If you’re unable to make it to my class, I highly recommend you check out my fellow teachers Julia and Miranda’s classes! Julia teaches Mondays at 7:15 and Miranda teaches Wednesday at the same time! We would all love to see your smiling faces in there ready to dance! Hopefully this article eased your nerves and you’re willing to come get groovy with us! See you there!